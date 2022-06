When Lake Norman High School Senior Class President Brigid Salvato stood up to address her fellow graduates, she was quick to praise the entire class for their perseverance. “Our high school experience was anything but normal,” she said. “What was supposed to be just two weeks off turned into two long years of struggle. We were separated from our friends and missing out on the high school experience that we had long looked forward to.

