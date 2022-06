Valentina Shevchenko has heard all the talk that Taila Santos will be one of her toughest title defenses in recent memory. Shevchenko is set to face the Brazilian in the co-main event of UFC 275 in a very intriguing matchup. Although the champ has been dominant, Santos has said she sees flaws in Shevchenko’s game but for the ‘Bullet’ she isn’t buying that. Instead, she says Santos is just trying to convince herself that she can win.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO