ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVR CBS 6

Church hits the streets, offers solutions to help curb crime

By Shelby Brown
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efoq8_0g4Jsq7P00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dr. Derwin Hickman, and members of his congregation at Divine World Changers Church in Henrico, are speaking out, hitting the streets, and offering solutions to help curb the rise of violent crime.

"We want to offer opportunities to the community for safe places," Hickman said. "We have really been inundated with a lot of killings, shootings, suicides, and homicides that are affecting our youth. We want to be a part of a change agent. Let them know we are the light and we want to go from north, south, east and west showing the love of Christ."

WTVR

Hickman and his church have extended their outreach effort across the region to young people throughout the summer. They're pulling in mental health counselors, neighbors and community advocates to collaborate on gun violence prevention efforts.

"We are running for shelter and what we are showing children in the world today, is we are not being the best role models. We are creating an environment that is not conducive to good mental health. This is the reason we need to get together in unity. All races and all religions coming together. All communities coming together to say we need each other," Hickman said.

WTVR

Church members and advocates say they feel compelled to be part of the solution which is why they plan to take their message of hope to young people in the community.

They believe it's going to take an outpouring of love and kindness to make a difference.

"What can we do? Get involved. When I say get involved, it's finding opportunities that we can go beyond the walls. It is important to me that if I can save one more life, if I can save one more family from hurt, grief or disappointment or feeling hopeless, then it would have all been worth it," Hickman said.

CBS 6 Crime 360 coverage explores the problems and possible solutions to crime in Central Virginia. You'll hear diverse perspectives from everyone involved in this crisis, including survivors, families, doctors, former inmates, police, preachers, and lawmakers.

🔎 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Crime 360: Exploring the Problem and Possible Solutions
Petersburg experiencing 'out of control' gun violence Chesterfield Chief says system isn't working for the people Virginia leaders pitch different solutions to stop violence Richmond Police group highlights understaffing dangers Church hits the streets, offers solutions to help curb crime Officer got help to emotionally recover after partner's death
Stats show children are increasingly caught in the crossfire How Deputy Hockman is making a difference in Louisa CBS 6 takes a 360 look at crime in Virginia

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the price for everything continues to go up with no end in sight, a group in Richmond is trying to get food out to the people who need it most. Every second Friday of the month, volunteers with St. Paul’s Baptist Church give out free meals at MLK Middle in Richmond, but as inflation continues to rise, they see that need grow.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Crime 360#Suicide#Religion#Wtvr Church
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond catalytic converter thefts continue to rise

Vehicle owners are becoming more and more frustrated with the surging amount of car-related thefts in Richmond. Imagine waking up, starting your car and it now sounds like a lawnmower. This is exactly what one local woman experienced after she became yet another victim of catalytic converter theft.
Augusta Free Press

FBI, local police offer rewards on unsolved Central Virginia murderies, robberies

The FBI and police in Chesterfield County and Richmond are readvertising rewards to solve two murders and two robberies. Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India and operator of the Raceway Gas Station along the 5600 block of Jefferson David Highway in Chesterfield, Virginia, was abducted on the morning of Sept. 16, 2012. That morning, Patel had arrived to open the store when he was immediately approached by two persons dressed in hoodies, who forced Patel into their vehicle.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Their deaths prompt Winsome Sears to improve mental health

“She got into a car one night and she was experiencing an episode,” Sears said. “We didn’t know she had stopped taking her medication. She was driving the car at 100 mph and ended up killing herself and our grandchildren and injuring another person.”
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy