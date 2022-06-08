The Full Menu: The best places for BBQ in Houston in 2022

Katy-based Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery announced it will be expanding to a second location in the Grogans Mill retail center in early 2023. According to a news release, the new location will more than double the original location's footprint at 7,800 square feet, and favorites including flaky roti canai, satay skewers, Kerabu prawn, curry laksa, sizzling egg tofu, Malaysian curry chicken and beef rendang, along with stir-fried noodles, specialty fried rice, and a range of seafood and vegetable dishes will come to The Woodlands.
