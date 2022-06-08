ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cold front moves through tonight clearing out showers & thunderstorms

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tonight a cold front slides through clearing out the showers and thunderstorms with lows into the 60s.

Dry Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid-80s.

Tracking the next opportunity for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday morning south of I-40.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat for Friday morning’s storm risk.

Temps stay on the cool side Friday with highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Cloudy skies and plain old rain showers continue during the afternoon.

Beautiful weekend with highs into the mid-80s Saturday with low humidity.

Getting hotter Sunday with 90 and mostly sunny.

Then dangerous heatwave starts Monday and continues all week long with a heat index 100°F-110°F.

Memphis, TN
