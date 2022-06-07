ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Return of the Miami Goombay Festival

By Olivia Guthrie Miami Times Contributor
miamitimesonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a five-year absence, the free Goombay Festival, sponsored by the city of Miami, is coming back to Coconut Grove this weekend, June 11-12. Helping to usher in the festival’s return is this year’s Goombay Queen, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson. Coconut Grove, and Miami as a whole,...

www.miamitimesonline.com

soulofmiami.org

Rumble Boxing x Moxy Miami South Beach 6/18/22

Join Rumble Boxing and Moxy Miami South Beach for sweat on Saturday, June 18th at 10:30am for a shadowbox bootcamp workout with a view!. There is limited space, so make sure to get your tickets ASAP!. Check-In: 10am. Workout Starts: 10:30am. What to Bring: Sweat Towel and Water.
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Real History of the 305 (Area Code)

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

3 Juneteenth 2022 events throughout Miami you won’t want to miss

Celebrate Juneteenth 2022 with some of these events and happenings from all around town. FIU’s Juneteenth 2022 Freedom Day Celebrations (June 11-18) The Juneteenth Experience at the North Beach Bandshell (June 19) Launch of the Juneteenth Juke Joint at the Adrienne Arsht Center (June 16) Juneteenth is celebrated each...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pompano Beach hosts ‘Kodak Black Day’ festival in honor of South Florida rapper

South Florida rapper Kodak Black celebrated his 25th birthday in style with his hometown community, hosting the inaugural Kodak Black Day festival in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Held at Pompano Community Park, the festival was highlighted by a lengthy concert featuring more than 10 artists, capped off by a performance from Black to end the celebration. Rappers Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk also ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The refreshing boho chic is back in fashion in Miami, but this time with a twist

Celebrate fashion trends in Miami as boho chic makes a comeback to the mainstream. While it may never really have left, boho chic fashion is back in Miami and across the world as people take on this trend once more. There are several reasons why we’re excited to hear about this and why we love a good boho-chic look.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A look at the Miami Hurricanes running backs entering the 2022 season | Summer camp series

The South Florida weather is getting warmer, and spring football is in the rearview mirror. The college football season is approaching. With Mario Cristobal and a new coaching staff bringing optimism to Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes will look to improve on their 7-5 record in 2021 and compete for an ACC title. Each week, we’ll take a look at Miami’s position groups and see where they ...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Here Are the Miami Restaurants Included in Florida's Michelin Guide

This evening, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando was the scene of the official announcement of which restaurants would be included in the first-ever Michelin Guide in Florida — specifically the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The world-renowned guide was established in Europe when the Michelin Tire Company published a series...
MIAMI, FL
Jake Wells

Cost of Living in Florida Continues to soar

empty wallet held by manPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiya (Unsplash) The cost of living in Florida continues to rise to new heights. In fact, in late May, Realtor.com released its annual rental report for April. It showed that rent in Miami was up 54.8% from April of last year. Orlando (32.9%) and Tampa (27.8%) followed close behind.
FLORIDA STATE
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
MIAMI, FL
ib.tv

Daniel Dubois KOs Trevor Bryan on a Don King Card in Miami

Trevor Bryan, who held a secondary version of the WBA world heavyweight title, talked a lot of trash preceding tonight’s clash with challenger Daniel Dubois, but the oddsmakers weren’t fooled. They made the British invader a 12/1 favorite and Dubois performed concordantly, dominating Bryan en route to a fourth-round stoppage before a sparse crowd on a Don King promotion at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City

The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
mymmanews.com

South Florida Rumble live stream – Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen

On June 11th, BitCoinRodney.com presents The Official Celebrity Boxing – South Florida Rumble live on FITE straight from Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines in Florida. The main card has well over 4 matches and three of them are for titles – OCB Women’s World Lightweight Championship, OCB World Heavyweight Championship and OCB World Cruiserweight Championship.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Roadway closure due to crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Miami Beach caused a temporary closure of the roadway. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near 45th Street and Pine Tree Drive around 5 a.m., Saturday. FPL is on the scene assisting with this process. No injuries were reported. Pine Tree...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Woman ran cosmetic recovery center out of Extended Stay hotel in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman was arrested for running what investigators said was a cosmetic recovery center out of an Extended Stay hotel in Doral. Miami-Dade police investigators said that Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera, 51, was charging “patients” between $850 to $1,300 for personal care during their recovery and was operating the business under the name Bella’s Rest and Relaxation, LLC. The company was listed with the Florida Division of Corporations with an Orlando address and was registered to Jocelyn Ramos Aviles.
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Anti-Gun Violence Workshop Honors Teen Fatally Shot in Miami Gardens

Dozens of community members hosted an event Saturday in Miami Gardens by nonprofit organization, Bullets 4 Life. Cairi McNear, 17, was shot and killed at a Liberty City apartment complex last month. “He got shot and killed in his uniform,” said his mother, Aurianna McNear. “Whatever happened from home to...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

