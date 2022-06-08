Working from home is still a thing and here's why

DALLAS — Rent continues to rise drastically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to Dallas-based real estate technology firm RealPage, the average rent cost for apartments in the DFW area rose 17.5% year over year in May 2022. The average lease renewal cost in DFW rose 10% from last...
A robot that can paint nails is making its retail debut at a few Target stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Clockwork doesn’t do a full manicure, but it provides a change of color in under 10 minutes for $10. Target is testing Clockwork robot manicurists at six U.S. stores. Appointments...
Realtor Prime Blankenship III has an announcement to make: Prospective buyers don’t know what to make of this market. Also, he says, “Water is wet.”. It may not be news to you, but Blankenship, a Realtor with Scottie Smith and Associates, says that the general confusion from buyers has pushed the market in an interesting direction.
Dallas led the nation with the most investment volume of any real estate market in Q1 2022, bringing in $12.6 billion — increasing 119 percent year-over-year — according to a capital markets report from Newmark. Dallas’ volume for institutional investors outpaced all the top international markets, including London, Shanghai, Beijing, and Paris.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Temperatures approaching triple digits will likely prompt many people to head to the pools to cool off. Some people are looking to monetize that experience with the Swimply app. The app works like Airbnb but for groups – you set your destination and there’s a...
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — As home prices soar, rent just hit a new record high. The national median rent was $1,827 in April. Compare that from a year ago, it’s up 16.7%. And hardly anywhere is the housing squeeze being felt more than here in North Texas, where data this year showed that rent increased nearly 25% in 2021.
Texas has led the nation in recovering from the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic and the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now projected to lead the state in new jobs over the next five years, according to the newest forecast from The Perryman Group.
It might be hard to believe given the ever-rising prices of everything these days — including rent — but a new survey shows that three cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are among the best 50 places for renters in 2022. In its new ranking of the top...
DALLAS - Business burglaries are up in the city of Dallas. This week, two businesses in a connected building were both burglarized in the same night. Kanti Shetty says two men burglarized her Seago Pantry Convenience Store at Beltline and Seagoville Road in deep Southeast Dallas. "They took everything. They...
Discovering a cracked tile on your floor or backsplash is frustrating. Not only is the surface ruined aesthetically, but cracks also cause a range of problems. For instance, broken areas are likely to get worse. What starts off as a hairline fracture could eventually shatter—especially if exposed to pressure from a falling object.
Texas job openings are a hot market right now, there's no denying that. A chunk of those is coming from the many city of Dallas job listings that are waiting to be filled right now. City government departments, like Building Services and the City Controller's Office, are hiring new employees...
DALLAS - It's just 100 days until this year's State Fair of Texas opens, and organizers are looking to fill thousands of jobs. They plan to hire 7,000 people for various seasonal jobs this year. Some jobs include guest services, maintenance, coupon sales, creative arts, games, livestock, and plumbing. Seasonal...
A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam’s Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
The latest 7‑Eleven Evolution location has been launched by the convenience store brand to provide residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a new kind of retail experience. The store is located at 13635 Preston Road in Dallas and features all the 7-Eleven essentials that consumers have come to...
The kind of big, mixed-use development southern Dallas leaders have sought for years was announced this week. It will be adjacent to UNT Dallas near I-20 and Lancaster Road. Newly expanded Wheatland Road runs through the middle of the site. The University Hills development is the sort of thing that’s...
Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you just can’t shake your sweet tooth on Saturday there might be a reason, your body must know that June 11 is National German Chocolate Cake Day!. Our bodies can do miraculous things and just knowing that the day you’re experiencing would be unfulfilled without a slice of this delicious treat is miracle enough for us. NationalToday says, “The traditionally chocolate cake features rich chocolate layers coated in sweet and nutty pecan frosting — but the dessert isn’t actually German! German chocolate cake was named after an English-American named Sam German, creator of a specific baking chocolate at the Baker’s Chocolate Company.”
Epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina, author of Your Local Epidemiologist, said more at-home antigen testing helps people track their exposure to the virus. But when people test at home, it's challenging to get an accurate case counts. “Unfortunately, we didn’t put systems in place to accurately capture [the data],” Jetelina said. “The...
DALLAS — Inflation is hitting so many parts of the country in multiple ways. The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services increased again in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year...
Mark Cuban and Jerry Jones are on the Top Ten list of the richest people in Dallas-Fort Worth. But they’re not at the top. Forbes is out with its list of the world’s richest people and the wealthiest person in North Texas is once again Alice Walton
