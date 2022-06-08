Working from home is still a thing and here's why

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you just can’t shake your sweet tooth on Saturday there might be a reason, your body must know that June 11 is National German Chocolate Cake Day!. Our bodies can do miraculous things and just knowing that the day you’re experiencing would be unfulfilled without a slice of this delicious treat is miracle enough for us. NationalToday says, “The traditionally chocolate cake features rich chocolate layers coated in sweet and nutty pecan frosting — but the dessert isn’t actually German! German chocolate cake was named after an English-American named Sam German, creator of a specific baking chocolate at the Baker’s Chocolate Company.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO