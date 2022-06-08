ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Woman struck by car while running through parking lot

RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 2016 Ford Edge...

KSNT News

1 car flipped over after crash in North Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash that has left one car upside-down and one person with injuries has been reported by Shawnee County Dispatch on Thursday. According to dispatch, they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on June 9 regarding a car crash involving two cars in the area of 24 Highway and Rochester Road. […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car

A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car Tuesday night in downtown Manhattan. According to RCPD, 23-year-old Felicity Tepe was running through the parking lot behind Tallgrass Taphouse, in the 300 block of Poyntz Ave. just before midnight. As she was running, an SUV, driven by 21-year-old Alyssa Doolittle Beaman, struck her.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Child who died in Kan. rollover crash was 11-year-old girl

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal rollover accident have identified the victim as 11-year-old Bella Conway, according to Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a Jeep Wrangler driven by Caleb Conway, 40, Topeka, was northbound in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Road, according...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

1 arrested following Topeka police standoff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a police standoff that occurred on Friday. According to the TPD, they received a call for service at a local hospital for a woman who had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officers discovered that the location […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Hours-long standoff ends with nobody in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was located inside a home Topeka Police surrounded for several hours Friday morning. Around 8 a.m., TPD issued an alert asking the public to avoid the area around 6th and SW Lincoln in what was described as a “critical event.”. 13 NEWS crews at...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police arrest woman for shooting after standoff at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. On Friday, police responded to the 500 block of SW Lincoln in Topeka in an attempt to locate an individual wanted in questioning to for the shooting that occurred early in the day, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Response Team members and Negotiators also responded to the scene trying to make contact with the individual inside.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The child killed in the fatal car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night has been identified, as well as the driver. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the child who was killed in a car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night, June 8, as Bella Conway, 11. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Caleb Conway, 40, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Police come up empty-handed Friday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have left a home near 5th and Lincoln in Topeka after having a strong presence there for much of the morning. Earlier, police were using speakers to try to reach a suspect inside a home at 516 SW Lincoln. However, after filling the home with tear gas and searching the home, […]
TOPEKA, KS
