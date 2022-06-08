ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-church treasurer charged with embezzling over $150K

By The Associated Press
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former church treasurer in North Carolina has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from a church over seven years, police said Tuesday. Jane Carol Davis, 72, has been charged with eight counts of felony...

