ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Phillips;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Chicot County in southeastern Arkansas Sunflower County in northwestern Mississippi Leflore County in north central Mississippi Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Humphreys County in central Mississippi Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi Southeastern Bolivar County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cleveland to near Holly Ridge to 6 miles west of Eudora, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cleveland, Boyle, Holly Ridge and Tribbett around 415 PM CDT. Indianola and Ruleville around 420 PM CDT. Moorhead, Inverness and Blaine around 425 PM CDT. Glen Allan around 430 PM CDT. Itta Bena and Swiftown around 435 PM CDT. Nitta Yuma, Money, Panther Burn, Delta City and Quito around 440 PM CDT. Greenwood, Anguilla and Sidon around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Silver City, Arcola, Louise, Doddsville, Schlater and Morgan City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Clark; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lonoke; Marion; Monroe; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Sharp; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected late Sunday morning through early Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy