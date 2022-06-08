ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man arrested for stealing Olympian’s gold medal

kytvnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Post— Poulter said the medal “means a lot more” to her than its monetary value. KLFY.com—Man arrested stealing $600K of checks from U.S. Mail, more arrests expected. One man is...

kytvnews.com

Comments / 2

NBC Bay Area

SF Home Invasion Leaves Elderly Man, Family Shaken

A home invasion robbery in San Francisco has left an elderly man and his family terrified and angry. The home invasion happened less than an hour after his daughter left for work during his daily nap Monday afternoon. 84-year-old De, who is hard of hearing, said he woke up to...
news24-680.com

Three Suspected Burglars Arrested In Concord Friday

Our Flash subscribers texted us after Walnut Creek and Concord police appeared to be taking an interest in a home on Plumleigh Lane in Concord Friday. Other officers arrived to establish a perimeter around the residence, which we were told may be up for sale, and drones were used to search for at least two men seen entering the residence shortly after 1 p.m.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 20, arrested for fight at El Cerrito HS

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman for participating in a fight at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez of Richmond was charged with two felony counts of assault, the DA said on Thursday. Through an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez-Lopez punched a student multiple times and […]
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Carjacking In Concord Grocery Store Parking Lot Saturday

Concord police and associated agencies are looking for a white Toyota Sienna taken from its owner at gunpoint outside the Safeway store at 4309 Clayton Road in Concord Saturday. The incident was reported at 12:39 p.m. and is still fresh. Details so far are that the car’s owner was approached...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Man severely injured in Alameda fireworks accident

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A man is clinging to his life after being injured in an illegal fireworks accident in the East Bay. The incident is the Bay Area’s first major illegal fireworks injury of the summer holiday season.   “For fireworks to cause this type of injury, it would most likely have to be a […]
davisvanguard.org

Judge Rejects Family Pleas, Issues Warrant and Sets $175,000 Bail for Accused

OAKLAND, CA – A defense attorney here in Alameda County Superior Court this week asked a judge to hold off on issuing a warrant so family members can intervene where the accused is facing some sort of health issue—but the judge still issued the warrant. Sara Moore is...
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for assaulting high school students in bathroom, police say

(BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School in April. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez. The arrest follows an investigation of an April […]
EL CERRITO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Colin Rumbold Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 101 [San Francisco, CA]

Alameda County Man Dead after Motorcycle Collision near Interstate 80. According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., near the connector to Interstate 80. Investigators said a motorcycle driven by Rumbold crashed while trying to avoid a Nissan sedan that was stopped on I-80. The impact ejected Rumbold before he landed about 40 feet down the freeway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Boudin Recall and the Failure to Prosecute Traffic Violence

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled Tuesday by some sixty percent of San Francisco voters. The recall would normally be outside of Streetsblog’s bailiwick, except that the political campaign focused on the case of Troy McAlister, a parolee with multiple arrests, including car theft. McAlister was driving drunk in another stolen car on New Year’s Eve when he ran a red light and killed pedestrians Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

