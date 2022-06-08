ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Video: Angler Catches Massive 300-Plus-Pound Arapaima After it Tows His Boat Into the Trees

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iZbp_0g4JrAWS00

An American angler caught an absolute monster on a recent trip to Guyana, which is a nation on the northern end of South America. Ty Kleeb recorded his epic catch and posted a video of it on his popular YouTube account Ty PigPatrol.

The video shows Kleeb fishing out of a small boat with a local guide in the murky waters of what he describes as a “hidden lagoon.” He throws a small lure into some structure and against banks before hooking up. The first fish isn’t a giant—but it’s a neat catch, nonetheless. “This is one of the coolest fish ever,” says Kleeb. “These are known to eat bats. You can tell it’s a topwater-oriented fish.”

The long, slender, bony fish is known as an arowana or “dragon fish.” While it’s a heck of a catch, Kleeb is just getting started. The second fish featured in his video is several times larger than the first one. Kleeb switches from a light baitcaster to a heavier spinning rod and reel combo and from retrieving a small lure to using bait.

Kleeb’s Second Fish is a True River Monster

The next video clip begins with a fish ripping line from the reel. “I watched a huge fish come to the surface, and I put my bait right in front of it,” says Kleeb. “I felt the fish inhale it with a massive jolt, and that’s when I turned my camera on.”

The beast continues pulling line from the reel. Eventually, Kleeb gets the big fish up to the boat, where it takes several violent head shakes and dives back down. This continues for a while until the fish drags Kleeb and his boat into the trees. There, Kleeb eventually subdues the beast—a giant arapaima that he estimates weighs 300 pounds. He holds it in the water in front of the camera for a couple of minutes with his guide, admiring the red hue of its scales. Then he releases the epic catch back into the murky water. For most anglers, crossing paths with a fish of this caliber would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but Kleeb claims to have caught an even bigger arapaima on his trip to Guyana—a 400-pound brute.

Arapaima are considered one of the nastiest and hardest to catch fish on the planet. The fish are considered to be one of the largest species of freshwater water fish in the world and can reach weights of up to 440 pounds and tape out at up to 10 feet long, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Biology Institute. Arapaima are dispersed throughout the Amazon River basin of South America. They feed on fish but also eat fruits, seeds, insects, birds, and small mammals found near the surface of the water. They can breathe air and have been known to survive for up to 24 hours without water.

Comments / 10

William Belden
3d ago

Interesting and glad to hear he released the fish after taking photos and measurements- that is the right thing to do. like Jeremy Wade on 《River Monsters》 series.

Reply
3
Related
Field & Stream

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulls Up Mysterious Creature Near Russia

Take the imagination of some weird children’s book writer—Doctor Seuss, for example—and ask him to dream up a bizarre deep-sea fish. What you’d get is almost as strange-looking as what Roman Fedortsav regularly finds, photographs, and posts on his Instagram account, which has 649,000 followers. Fedortsov...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Fish#Birds#American
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups

We’ve said it time and time again here… nature is not for the faint of heart. As much some folks raise ethical concerns about hunting and trapping animals, the truth is that dying in the wild has the potential to be much more brutal. Conservation and habitat measures aside, taking a bullet to the heart is a much quicker death than being chewed to pieces by a large predator. These zoologists studying denning wolves witnessed that first hand. While studding […] The post Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Bison gores woman and tosses her 10 feet in the air after she approached it at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately clear.Park officials say it’s the first reported...
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
worldanimalnews.com

Two People Arrested After Video Goes Viral Of Yacht Crew Seen Popping And Dumping Balloons In Biscayne Bay, Florida

Photos by: Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation. On May 11th, police arrested 29-year-old David Torres-Bocanegra after a video went viral of he and crewmembers aboard a yacht popping balloons and dumping them into Biscayne Bay in Florida. He now faces charges of reckless disregard for the environment. On Friday, May 13th,...
BAY COUNTY, FL
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy