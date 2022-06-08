Savannah Man Hurt In Tuesday Afternoon Accident

Clinton Charles Stark, 41, Mercer, MO, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Mercer, MO. Clint was born on March 8, 1981, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Ronald and Patricia (Wilson) Stark. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1999 and then attended Central Methodist University, where he obtained a degree in Marine Biology. He was a devoted father, proud member of the Mercer Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman. Everyone who met Clint was impacted by his infectious personality and generous heart. He was a tremendous light in the world and had a smile for everyone. To say Clint lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. He did more “living” in 41 years than most do in a lifetime. He didn’t know a stranger and had a way of leaving an unforgettable impression on anyone he encountered. Clint was a don’t think just do, live in the moment kind of guy. He was funny, lighthearted, genuine as they come, always the life of the party, had a quote for everything, stubborn as the day is long, and the most generous person you’ve ever met. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back. His laugh was contagious, and you couldn’t help but love the guy. Anytime you were with him, no matter where you went or what you were doing, it would end up being a legendary story. Just a good ol’ boy, the best of the best.

MERCER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO