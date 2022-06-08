ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Savannah Man Hurt In Tuesday Afternoon Accident

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Andrew County left a Savannah man with moderate injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Savannah resident Larry R....

www.northwestmoinfo.com

northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Accident Near Gower Results in Injuries

GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
GOWER, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after ejected in UTV accident

CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Polaris UTV driven by Derek W. Scott, 26, Strasburg, was southbound on South Shimel Road just north of East 187th Street. The UTV had a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

2 injured in three-vehicle crash Friday morning

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Russell Plummer, 71, of Gower was stopped behind another vehicle, driven by Macy Chadd, 30, of Cameron, on U.S. 169, four miles north of Gower.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man crashes car on 18th Street

A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th. Trenton Police Officer Chanse Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The...
TRENTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Savannah man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Phillip E. Thompson, 61, Warrensburg, was northbound on Business 71 at Interstate 29. The driver failed to yield right of way and...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe man injured in crash on Highway 50 in Moniteau County

A Chillicothe man sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Moniteau County Tuesday afternoon, June 7th. The Highway Patrol reports an ambulance took 58-year-old Donald Webb to University Hospital in Columbia. The other driver, 70-year-old Dora Chambers of Jefferson City, was also taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Their injuries were described as moderate.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

One killed in crash, driver taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a crash on W. 75th Street early Wednesday morning. Kansas City, Missouri, police say a Jeep Cherokee was speeding down W. 75th Street at around 12:40 a.m. when it shot through the red light at the Ward Parkway intersection. Officers...
northwestmoinfo.com

KETV.com

Iowa homeowner shoots would-be intruder

ADAIR, Iowa — A homeowner near Casey, Iowa shot a would-be home invader multiple times early Thursday, according to the Adair County Sheriff's office. Investigators say their received a 911 call from the homeowner around 4:30 a.m. saying he had just shot someone who tried tried to break into his home. The homeowner awoke to unusual noises and then heard glass breaking before he found the person trying to enter the home through a broken window.
ADAIR, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

kttn.com

Herd of deer cause crash on Highway 71 near Savannah

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four Maryville residents received minor injuries when deer hit a car on Highway 71 south of Savannah. Two passengers, 23-year-old Varsha Gajula and 27-year-old Sumanth Sai Poduri were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in S. Joseph. The driver, 28-year-old Chandra Se Bala Tumma, and another passenger, 24-year-old Padmanabh Phani Ratnala, were treated at the scene.
SAVANNAH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KCTV 5

Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2

Residents on 95th Street woke up in the middle of the night Wednesday to swirling winds, loud thunder, lightning strikes even their homes rumbling and shaking. People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Crews in Platte City, Missouri, clean up...
BUCKNER, MO

