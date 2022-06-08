JSO: Man killed while crossing Trout River Boulevard

(evgeny_pylayev/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was killed while crossing Trout River Boulevard near the Race Track gas station.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Toyota Corolla occupied by two individuals was traveling eastbound when a pedestrian attempted to cross the street from the north to south side of the roadway. Due to the man’s dark clothing and the poorly lit area, the Corolla driver failed to notice the pedestrian and struck him.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene. No one else involved was injured. Detectives from the Traffic Homicide Unit are working to identify the victim.

The driver and the passenger of the Corolla remained at the scene and are cooperating with law enforcement.

