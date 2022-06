This is not a good season for Ezra Miller as they continue to face scathing accusations. We've been reporting on the ongoing drama involving the Flash star, and it seemed to have begun with arrests in Hawaii. It was rumored that the actor was on the Big Island working on music, but hethey found themselves entangled with authorities after being arrested twice. In one instance, Miller was said to have exploded on bar patrons in a violent attack and in another, a woman reportedly accused Miller of threatening her with a chair.

