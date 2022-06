Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Assn. topped Friday’s ratings by a healthy margin, the game coming in with a 2.3 and 7.95 million viewers in the early results. Those numbers may go up when finalized. In the Friday game, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2. It’s now down to the best 2 out of 3 in what’s sure to be a drama-filled slate of games. Also doing well for ABC on Friday was the pre-game Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which came in with an early 1.1 and 5.54 million...

NBA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO