Grenada, MS

Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old Grenada woman

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

UPDATE:

GRENADA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Silver Alert issued for Maggie Forrest McNeal has been cancelled. According to MBI, she has been located and is safe.

GRENADA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Maggie Forrest McNeal, of Grenada.

McNeal is described as five feet three inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

According to MBI, she was last seen Wednesday, June 8, around 6:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Poplar Street in Grenada County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

McNeal was last seen wearing a pink or blue shirt, gray skirt, and flat shoes.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of McNeal, contact the Grenada Police department at 662-226-1211.

