ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri woman says she caught STD in car. Auto insurance to pay out $5.2 million

By Bill Lukitsch, The Kansas City Star (TNS)
WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Court of Appeals has affirmed that an insurance company must pay a $5.2 million settlement granted to a Jackson County woman who claimed she unwittingly caught a sexually transmitted disease from her former romantic partner in his car. In an opinion issued...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme

The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to state records, Mark Hill, 55, who currently lives in Laurel, Mississippi, was first licensed to practice nursing in Iowa in July 2017. In September 2020, Hill was indicted in Montana […] The post Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Income tax credit awaits governor's decision; Panera to move headquarters

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Former Missouri police chief sentenced for excessive force

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former police chief in southeast Missouri has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison for violating a woman’s civil rights. Marc Tragesser, the former chief in Marble Hill, was sentenced Tuesday for using excessive force during a custody dispute. Prosecutors said that...
MARBLE HILL, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Chapman
Missouri Independent

Missouri poised to remove unenforceable discriminatory housing restrictions in deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to […] The post Missouri poised to remove unenforceable discriminatory housing restrictions in deeds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician pleads guilty to fraudulent billing, to pay $500K

A Muskegon, Mich., physician has pleaded guilty to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she didn't perform, the U.S. Justice Department said June 7. Soaries Maxine Peterson, MD, 68, admitted she billed for office visits when she was out of state or out of the office...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Automobile Insurance#General Insurance#M O#Hpv
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson signs seven bills into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - During a signing ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed seven pieces of legislation into law, including HB 2149, which modifies provisions relating to professional licensing. HB 2149 - Modifies Provisions Related to Professional Licensing:. Exempts military employees and contractors...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri gas tax refund forms now available

If you’re one of the Missouri residents saving all of your gas receipts to get a refund on your state gas tax, the form to file has been released by the Department of Revenue. Missouri officials said in April they would be releasing a form for gas tax refunds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
kttn.com

Osteopathic physician pleads guilty to illegally prescribing drug in Missouri

An osteopathic physician from Collinsville, Illinois pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday and admitted illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug. Matthew Steven Miller, 43, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement concerning a health care matter.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MEXICO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy