PORTLAND, Maine — Zameer Safi and his family fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over last August, and they've been living in Portland for the last nine months. "I make for U.S. Army big, big projects," he said, using some of the English he has learned since immigrating to the U.S., but in our interview Friday, we used a Dari translator so he could speak more comfortably in his native language.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO