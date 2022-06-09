Disco Turkeys collect pair of wins at Forbush’s home field Lady Knights Volleyball camp set for next month ...
EAST BEND — The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a college wooden bat team, came to Forbush High School on Saturday night looking for their first victory of the summer.
DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball team will hold its annual volleyball camp from Monday, July 11, until Wednesday, July 13, at the Surry Community College gym on the Dobson campus.
EAST BEND — Caeden Howell needed to take a seat last Saturday night at the conclusion of his Statesville Owls dropping a 10-7 decision to the Carolina Disco Turkeys at Forbush High School.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball championships wrapped up this past weekend, but players from the area’s high schools are already getting jump on the 2023 season.
Forbush seniors Clegg Johnson and Ryan Zachary both commit to play soccer at Gardner Webb University this fall.
A strong 2022 season helped Forbush land four Falcons on the All-Foothills 2A Athletic Conference baseball team.
Foothills 2A Athletic Conference softball co-champion Forbush was well rewarded on the all-conference team for the Spring 2022 season.
The Wilkes Central girl’s soccer team headlined the Foothills 2A Athletic Conference during its run in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.
WINSTON SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys open their second season of collegiate wood-bat baseball at Truist Stadium this weekend with home games on Friday and Saturday night with many players eager to perform on the big stage.
Aniya Edwards led an underclassmen delegation of Buckin’ Elk athletes to claim a first place finish in the 4 x 400 Meter Relay at the 1A NCHSAA Track and Field Championships at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro on Saturday. Lily Adams of East Wilkes also claimed a first place finish in the High Jump.
The Starmount softball team’s dream of an appearance in the 1A West Regional finals came to an end on Friday night.
BOONVILLE — Mountain Island Charter had plenty at stake in Tuesday evening’s playoff baseball opener — pun intended.
BOONVILLE — Barring a potential upset, last Tuesday evening’s North Carolina High School Athlet...
(Feed generated with FetchRSS )
Comments / 0