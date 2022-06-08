ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers teen spells her way to national bee quarterfinals

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Julia Settevendemie of Somers came in 49th place at the Scripps National Spelling Bee and was among the top 88 students out of the 234 who started the competition. (Stephanie Settevendemie)

SOMERS — Julia Settevendemie may not have made it the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but she found it to be a great learning experience.

WHO: Julia Settevendemie, an eighth-grader at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School in Somers.

WHAT: Competed at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

OUTCOME: Julia made it to the quarterfinals, and was among the top 88 students out of the 234 who started the competition.

Julie, who won the state championship in March, spelled her way to the quarterfinals of the national bee, which was held May 31-June 2 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The 13-year-old eighth-grader at the Mabelle B. Avery Middle School came in 49th place and was among the top 88 students out of the 234 who started the competition.

Julia’s Round 1 word that she got correct was “lachsschinken,” which is the German word for a type of pork.

During the quarterfinals, she defined “quotidian” correctly, and spelled “truculent.”

“Staphylococcois,” a staphylococcal infection in poultry, is the word she spelled incorrectly.

“I missed one letter,” Julia said. “Just before answering, I was debating whether to put the second ‘c’ in.”

Her mother, Stephanie Settevendemie, said it was a good try, especially after the pronouncer had a hard time even saying the word.

All in all, Julia said she loved the competition and had a lot of fun. She said it was a lot like what she expected because the students received numerous materials beforehand that described the events and how they would unfold.

Something that came as a slight surprise to Julia, however, was that the preliminary rounds were not as difficult as she had anticipated. So she felt fairly relaxed during that part of the competition.

The quarterfinals were hard, she said, and she was definitely more nervous.

“After my first turn, though, I eased into it and felt more comfortable,” Julia said.

In the months leading up to the competition, Julia said, she spent several hours each day studying the etymology and definitions of words from an app on her phone so she could break them down.

Julia is the first Somers resident to win the state competition, held March 27 at the University of St. Joseph’s Hoffman Auditorium in West Hartford. Thirty students in grades 4 through 8 competed for the title.

Julia qualified for the competition after winning first place in her school bee held Feb. 15.

Her spelling coach, Linda Preston, said Julia loves challenges.

“Julia can attack a word,” Preston said. “A lot of kids will look at a list of words and memorize them, but Julia has the ability to think about the parts of words. She sets a goal and works toward it.”

Julia’s mother said the experience taught her daughter the importance of hard work and good focus, as well as time management.

“She managed to fit hours of studying each day around her other activities and schoolwork,” Stephanie Settevendemie said. “We are so proud of her. She was so poised and calm up there.”

Julia said she, too, is proud of herself. She described the entire experience as wonderful and said she made friends at the competition and will stay in touch with them.

In addition to the spelling, Julia and the other contestants participated in a number of activities, including a trip to Washington, D.C., where they visited the White House National Mall. Another highlight for Julia was visiting Planet Word, a voice-activated museum with interactive galleries highlighting words and language.

