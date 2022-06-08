New city postmaster sworn in

This past Sunday, 113 students of the Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2022 — Mount Desert Island’s best and brightest — took the stage to receive their high school diplomas in a ceremony that felt more normal than the last two hybrid and socially distanced events. This Thursday, June 9, is the big day for Sumner Memorial High School students. It will be a grand finale for them and for the existing school building, soon to be replaced. Ellsworth and Bucksport seniors walk the stage on Friday night, followed by Deer Isle-Stonington and George Stevens Academy students on Sunday.
Comments / 0