Ellsworth, ME

New city postmaster sworn in

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — Postmaster Nathan Milliken was among 140 area postmasters sworn into office May 25 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a ceremony held in Manchester, N.H. As postmaster, Milliken “will...

ELLSWORTH, ME

