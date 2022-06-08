ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley Public Schools ending year with hellos, goodbyes for administrators

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellesley Public Schools Supt. Dr. David Lussier started off the June 7 School Committee meeting by introducing new administrators, including Gerardo Martinez’s replacement as principal of Schofield Elementary School. Martinez is headed to Lexington for a new job. Jordan Hoffman, principal at Natick’s Johnson Elementary School, will take...

theswellesleyreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Milton Middle School On Lockdown (DEVELOPING)

Pierce Middle School in Milton has been placed on lockdown, the school said on Facebook at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, June 10. The reason for the lockdown is unknown and the school was advising parents to not come to the school. No other information was released. This is a developing...
MILTON, MA
charlestownbridge.com

Charlestown Resident and Harvard-Kent Principal Jason Gallagher Named New Principal of Boston Latin School

Last week it was announced that lifelong Charlestown resident and principal of the Harvard-Kent Elementary School for the last 11 year, Jason Gallagher, will become the next headmaster of Boston Latin School (BLS). Gallagher, who led Harvard-Kent’s transformation into a top performing school in Boston culminating with the prestigious 2019...
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Revere High School Graduates Class of 2022

On Tuesday evening over 400 Revere High School seniors walked the stage at Harry Della Russo Stadium and received their diplomas as part of the high school’s graduation exercise. The evening kicked off with the traditional procession of the Class of 2022 into the stadium followed by the presentation...
REVERE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellesley, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Lexington, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
Natick, MA
Education
The Swellesley Report

Seems like everything’s being redeveloped in Wellesley

The role of Wellesley’s Planning Board “is to make short and long term decisions related to land use in the Town of Wellesley.” The Planning Department and its board are always busy, but it sounds as though things could pick up even more in the months to come.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Celebration of life for Nancy Wiswall Erne, 100, to be held June 29

Nancy Wiswall Erne, age 100, passed away peacefully, April 8, 2022. She was born July 28, 1921, in Wellesley, Mass., to Harold “Busy” and Priscilla Alden Wiswall. Nancy grew up on Denton Road surrounded by loving relatives including her grandfather, Edward, who owned the Wiswall Sanatorium. She had many animals including a horse of her own. She loved sports such as bicycling, figure skating, tennis, and field hockey even playing on the WHS Class 1939. At 18 Nancy joined an American Youth Hostel trip across Canada and the US traveling by bike/train 10,000 miles. Nancy graduated from Westbrook Junior College, and earned her nursing degree from Tufts School of Occupational Therapy. She worked at Walter Reed Army Hospital during WWII serving as volunteer ambulance Driver and Civil Defense Warden. In 1945 Nancy married Air Force Lieutenant, Ned Allen Erne (1918-1995). Nancy continued her nursing career at Children’s and Brigham Hospitals before joining the Wiswall RE office as a broker. Nancy had many civic responsibilities and loved being active in town affairs, the Girl Scouts, Junior Service League, Woman’s Club, Wellesley Historical Society and Town Meeting Member for over 50 years! In addition, Nancy was a member of the Mayflower Society and long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Society.
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnson Elementary School#The Natick Pubic Schools
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Select Board approves expanded outdoor seating at Truly’s; Pop-up opportunity in town

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:. Select Board approves expanded outdoor seating at Truly’s. Truly’s, which is expanding its ice cream and frozen yogurt business into space next door, got the go-ahead this week from the Select Board to set up more outdoor seating through November, though as of this writing, Truly’s still needed Health Department and other permissions to move forward. This latest parklet will be built out and maintained by Truly’s, but could be used by the public regardless of whether they are buying treats at Truly’s. The shop tends to get very long lines on the warmest of days, and the new parklet would be aimed at containing some of those patrons once they’ve been served.
WELLESLEY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester music teacher in running for music educator Grammy award

A Worcester music teacher is a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Grammy award, and her students say the distinction is well-deserved. Meredith Lord, a music teacher at Burncoat High School, was inspired to teach after seeing the positive impact her mother had on students. Instead of following in her mother’s footsteps to become a chemistry teacher, Lord’s enthusiasm lies with the ensemble.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
communityadvocate.com

Paulhus out as Southborough Police Chief

SOUTHBOROUGH – Kenneth Paulhus is officially no longer Southborough’s Police Chief, leaving the job after being placed on leave earlier this year. Town officials have not shared information on why Paulhus was initially put on leave, or why he is now departing. The Select Board and Paulhus did...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High girls golf finishes 3rd at States

Congrats to coaches Ken Bateman and Emily Gordon and the entire Wellesley High School girls golf team for a third place finish at the state tournament this week in Chatham. Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]
WELLESLEY, MA
internewscast.com

Nearly 50 fraternity members accused of hazing at New Hampshire university

Nearly 50 members of a New Hampshire fraternity were accused of hazing after an initiation event last month, authorities said Friday. The fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, was also accused of hazing, a misdemeanor, the Durham Police Department said in a statement. Authorities in Durham began investigating the April 13 incident...
WCVB

Historic sign shines again at site of former Boston chocolate factory

BOSTON — More than five decades after it went dark, a historic sign will again light up a Boston neighborhood each night. The Walter Baker Factory sign, once a landmark in the Lower mills area of Dorchester, was rescued with the help of a Community Preservation Grant from the city of Boston and support from numerous donors.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy