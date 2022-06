GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say four people were involved in a shooting Wednesday night, and officers are asking the public for help to locate one of them. Police are looking for 19-year-old Robert Robertson. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has a warrant for him, and he’s wanted for questioning about the shooting outside apartments near E. Mason St. and Lime Kiln Rd.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO