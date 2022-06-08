ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Nicholas John Roske arrested with gun near Brett Kavanaugh’s home after ‘threatening to KILL him over abortion draft’

By Germania Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qR5mY_0g4JntNH00

AN armed man has been arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was carrying a handgun, knife, burglary tools and pepper spray and allegedly told police he had traveled from California to kill the justice, according to officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFN2E_0g4JntNH00
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qd8kJ_0g4JntNH00
Police officers stand outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in anticipation of an abortion-rights demonstration on May 18, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland

“The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” said Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe on Wednesday. “He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

Police say Roske took a taxi to the area of the conservative justice's residence and called 911 on himself, saying he had suicidal thoughts and a gun in his suitcase.

According to a criminal complaint, when police reached the scene Roske told officials he wanted to give his life purpose by killing Kavanaugh.

Roske was apparently upset about the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that signals that the court is preparing to overturn Roe V Wade, which guarantees a person's right to an abortion.

The suspect was also reportedly upset about recent mass shootings in the country.

He was carrying "a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items," per official documents.

Roske did not make it to Kavanaugh’s home and was arrested overnight a block away from the justice's home.

A Montgomery County Police spokesperson said the case has been "transferred to the FBI."

In a statement, Maryland governor Larry Hogan called "on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain term."

He added: “It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”

Last month a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft revealed Judges were preparing to scrap the previous ruling that provided Americans with abortion rights.

Protestors took to the streets of Washington DC following the news, with hundreds of pro-choice activists gathering outside the court building.

Some protested outside the homes of both Kavanaugh and Justice John Roberts, holding a "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade," as reported by Fox News.

The majority draft opinion, reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, rejects the 1973 decision guaranteeing constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Alito wrote: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

The document stated: "Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion."

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett reportedly voted with Alito.

The three Democratic-appointed justices are reportedly working on filing amendments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMYyt_0g4JntNH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohHwH_0g4JntNH00

It's not known how Chief Justice John Roberts will vote. If he votes with the majority, the ruling would be 6-3.

The final opinion has not been released and votes and language are subject to change before opinions are formally released.

Abortion is still legal in all 50 states until the court makes an official decision.

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Judge Can't Add 6 Years to a Prison Sentence Because the Defendant Called Him Names, Says Court

Calling judge a "racist ass bitch" doesn't justify six more years in prison, says Ohio's high court. Criminal defendants have a right to curse at judges without getting years tacked on to their prison sentences. That seems like it shouldn't be controversial, right? But somehow, the matter went all the way to the state Supreme Court, after an appeals court upheld a trial judge's decision to add six years to a man's sentence for calling the trial judge names.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
The Independent

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia's highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child.Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that he suffered brain damage caused by his mother's heavy alcohol use during pregnancy. A 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits the execution of intellectually disabled people includes people like him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, they argued.In an order issued Wednesday, the state Supreme...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Some U.S. inmates released under COVID protocols challenge orders to return to prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nordia Tompkins was serving a seven-year sentence for a drug charge in June 2020 when the U.S. federal Bureau of Prisons released her to home confinement under the terms of a law passed by Congress to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 37-year-old mother of two began settling back into her life north of New York City, pursuing studies for a new career in cosmetology. That changed a year later when she stopped at a store to fix her broken cell phone, an errand the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) ruled violated the terms of her confinement, though Tompkins said she told officials of her plans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Kavanaugh#Abortion Rights#Violent Crime
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Can Change Everything, if We Let Them

On Thursday evening, the House January 6 select committee will begin a series of televised hearings. The surface goal: Simply provide a narrative for what happened on that day. The committee is promising to “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th … and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Press Coverage on the Assassination Attempt of Justice Kavanaugh

If you log onto NYTimes.com now, and check above the fold, you will see a lovely story about the Jurassic Park cast and Kelly Clarkson's performance. If you scroll down, down, down, down, down, you will find a story about the attempted assassination of a Justice. By my count, the Kavanaugh assassination attempt is perhaps the sixteenth most important news item of the day! Oh, and according to the Washington Post, Kavanaugh and his family were home last night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

Bad Candidates Threaten Criminal Justice Reform in California

It's primary election day in seven states around the country as voters make preliminary choices for candidates who will run for office in November. But voters in two of California's largest cities will face decisions regarding their local law enforcement entities that could spell trouble for the criminal justice reform movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

January 6 Is a Dangerous Shorthand

January 6 marked the first time an American president incited a lethal attack on another branch of government—but the second attempt to hold on to power through a coordinated and subversive campaign. Watergate was the first. As the House January 6 Select Committee prepares for its slate of public...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Federal judge OKs Oklahoma’s lethal injection method

A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.Judge Stephen Friot's ruling followed a six-day federal trial earlier this year in which attorneys for 28 death row inmates argued the first of the three drugs, midazolam, is not adequate to render an inmate unable to feel pain and creates a risk of severe pain and suffering that violates the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Beast

Cheap Talk and Failed Bills Are Dems’ ‘Thoughts and Prayers’

After the execution of 10 Black Americans in Buffalo and 19 school children in Texas, this time felt different. The country is rightly outraged, demanding action. Instead of promoting their game, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays used their accounts to promote gun violence prevention, celebrity 2nd Amendment boosters like Jon Voight began speaking out, and an NRA A-rated conservative Congressman committed to voting for an assault weapons ban.
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
480K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy