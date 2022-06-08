Nicholas John Roske arrested with gun near Brett Kavanaugh’s home after ‘threatening to KILL him over abortion draft’

AN armed man has been arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was carrying a handgun, knife, burglary tools and pepper spray and allegedly told police he had traveled from California to kill the justice, according to officials.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington

Police officers stand outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in anticipation of an abortion-rights demonstration on May 18, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland

“The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” said Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe on Wednesday. “He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

Police say Roske took a taxi to the area of the conservative justice's residence and called 911 on himself, saying he had suicidal thoughts and a gun in his suitcase.

According to a criminal complaint, when police reached the scene Roske told officials he wanted to give his life purpose by killing Kavanaugh.

Roske was apparently upset about the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that signals that the court is preparing to overturn Roe V Wade, which guarantees a person's right to an abortion.

The suspect was also reportedly upset about recent mass shootings in the country.

He was carrying "a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items," per official documents.

Roske did not make it to Kavanaugh’s home and was arrested overnight a block away from the justice's home.

A Montgomery County Police spokesperson said the case has been "transferred to the FBI."

In a statement, Maryland governor Larry Hogan called "on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain term."

He added: “It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”

Last month a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft revealed Judges were preparing to scrap the previous ruling that provided Americans with abortion rights.

Protestors took to the streets of Washington DC following the news, with hundreds of pro-choice activists gathering outside the court building.

Some protested outside the homes of both Kavanaugh and Justice John Roberts, holding a "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade," as reported by Fox News.

The majority draft opinion, reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, rejects the 1973 decision guaranteeing constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Alito wrote: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

The document stated: "Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion."

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett reportedly voted with Alito.

The three Democratic-appointed justices are reportedly working on filing amendments.

It's not known how Chief Justice John Roberts will vote. If he votes with the majority, the ruling would be 6-3.

The final opinion has not been released and votes and language are subject to change before opinions are formally released.

Abortion is still legal in all 50 states until the court makes an official decision.