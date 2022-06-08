House Republicans’ campaign arm rolls out $52M in initial ad reservations

Tweet

The House GOP campaign arm on Wednesday announced its initial fall advertisement reservation as Republicans seek to reclaim a majority in the House.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced it reserved more than $52 million in advertising across 28 television markets. Democrats maintained a narrow majority in the House during the 2020 elections.

The president’s party historically loses seats in Congress during the midterm elections, and polls have shown momentum for Republicans. Internal polling from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) last month found that congressional Democrats are behind Republicans on a generic ballot in battleground districts by 8 percentage points.

The DCCC announced it has reserved $21.4 million in ad buys so far.

“Today’s $52M investment is a warning shot to every vulnerable Democrat who decided they wanted to lose reelection instead of retire,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in the memo.

Emmer said the NRCC plans to “relentlessly remind” voters they are in a worse position than they were before President Biden’s first term with respect to issues like rising inflation and crime.

“This fall voters are going to restore a Republican majority in the House and bring competent leadership back to Washington,” he said.

The largest reservations are in media markets containing districts that are open seats or seats controlled by Democrats, targeting Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, and the open 10th Congressional District, as well as Reps. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Ann Kuster (D-N.H.), Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Andy Kim (D-N.J.).