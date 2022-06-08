ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Republicans’ campaign arm rolls out $52M in initial ad reservations

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9hN7_0g4Jnrbp00
Tweet

The House GOP campaign arm on Wednesday announced its initial fall advertisement reservation as Republicans seek to reclaim a majority in the House.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced it reserved more than $52 million in advertising across 28 television markets. Democrats maintained a narrow majority in the House during the 2020 elections.

The president’s party historically loses seats in Congress during the midterm elections, and polls have shown momentum for Republicans. Internal polling from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) last month found that congressional Democrats are behind Republicans on a generic ballot in battleground districts by 8 percentage points.

The DCCC announced it has reserved $21.4 million in ad buys so far.

“Today’s $52M investment is a warning shot to every vulnerable Democrat who decided they wanted to lose reelection instead of retire,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in the memo.

Emmer said the NRCC plans to “relentlessly remind” voters they are in a worse position than they were before President Biden’s first term with respect to issues like rising inflation and crime.

“This fall voters are going to restore a Republican majority in the House and bring competent leadership back to Washington,” he said.

The largest reservations are in media markets containing districts that are open seats or seats controlled by Democrats, targeting Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, and the open 10th Congressional District, as well as Reps. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Ann Kuster (D-N.H.), Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Andy Kim (D-N.J.).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
New Hampshire State
Daily Mail

73% of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to REPLACE white people with 'immigrants and people of color who share their political views', shock new poll shows

A new poll shows that 73 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color to shore up more votes. The so-called 'Great Replacement Theory' was cited by an 18-year-old white gunman who shot 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. weeks ago.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Susan Wild
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Andy Kim
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Nrcc
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

590K+
Followers
71K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy