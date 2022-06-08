ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Holocaust Museum Expansion 90% Complete

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is wrapping up on a new 35,000-square-foot building as part of an expansion that will triple the size of the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. The museum, which is owned by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, is located on the northwest corner of Lindbergh Blvd. and Schuetz...

Missouri Independent

As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations

Residents living in some majority Black neighborhoods in St. Louis have a 18-year lower life expectancy than residents of majority white neighborhoods less than 10 miles away, a regional health study found. For over a century, Black St. Louis residents have experienced housing policies and development strategies that have trapped generations in segregated and disinvested neighborhoods, […] The post As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World

Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Two named to posts at Midwest BankCentre

Ajla Zigic has been promoted to vice president and Anela Barbanell has been named assistant vice president on the community and economic development team at Midwest BankCentre. The team is led by Wes Burns, executive vice president of community and economic development. The two appointments are part of fulfilling Midwest...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: After 33 Years, Pho Grand Says Farewell

When My and Tami Trinh opened Pho Grand (3195 South Grand Boulevard, 314-664-7435) in 1989, the South Grand commercial district looked much different from the vibrant, international culinary landscape that exists there today. That was intentional. "Back when we opened, this was a special heritage district, and there were no...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Arch Renovations Yet to Fulfill Promise to St. Louis

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Walk down to the Gateway Arch on one of these beautiful spring days and it’s hard to miss the improvements made in the past few years: The park that now ferries visitors across the highway. The striking new glass and steel entrance to the new museum. The waterfront, elevated and broadened to be enlivened with food stands in the summertime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon

The Women of Achievement hosted its awards luncheon in mid-May to celebrate the 2022 honorees for their service and leadership and to present them with their silver award plates. To trumpet fanfare and applause, the class of 2022 entered the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis in Clayton. KMOX’s Carol...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The telltale signs someone is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 9 to 15

The week ahead offers a number of landmark music events in the river city as Jazz St. Louis continues its belated 25-year anniversary with the JSL @ 25 show series, which includes singer and saxophonist Grace Kelly alongside other contemporary jazz greats. The last three days of Twangfest are sure to pack Off Broadway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Ha Ha Tonka, the Jawhawks and Cracker all headlining their respective nights. And whether you’re looking for old-school R&B or you like to mix a little punk in with your dance music, St. Louis offers up an unbeatable lineup for music all week long. With COVID-19 back on the rise you’ll want to keep your mask on hand, as some venues will once again require that you wear one upon entry. As is the trend in recent months, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the venue’s website as precautions will vary from show to show. Above all, be safe, stay vigilant and have fun!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Holland Begins Constructing New Midtown Apartment Development in St. Louis

Holland Construction Services has begun construction on The Edwin on Grand, a $60 million apartment development located in Midtown St. Louis near SSM Health’s new hospital campus, St. Louis University and Grand Center. The development, which will be located along Grand Boulevard between Gratiot and Papin Streets, will include a Target on the ground floor with additional retail space. The project has a planned completion date of October of 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Aspen Dental to offer free services to veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care. On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo. 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. 627...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet J-Lo! The Saint Louis Zoo’s green anaconda

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo spotlighted their green anaconda Thursday on social media. The zoo posted a video of J-Lo along with some facts about green anacondas, such as them being the largest snake in the Western Hemisphere and how they kill their prey. J-Lo,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

The day a huge 'peace with honor' march in St. Louis turned violent

It was supposed to be a pro-USA show of patriotism reflecting the "silent majority" support for the war in Vietnam. But things turned violent along the parade route on Lindell Boulevard. Here is the original report from the June, 8, 1970, St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Sporadic outbreaks of violence marred an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw

The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Long-running outdoor happy hour relocates

ST. LOUIS – Parties in the Park kick off Wednesday evening in a new location. St. Louis County Memorial Park in Downtown Clayton is located between South Central and South Meramec. It’s the longest-running outdoor happy hour in St. Louis. Band Fanfare will perform at the event. Go Gyro Go will provide free drinks and food and it will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

9 vendors to check out at Tower Grove Farmers’ Market this summer

Hundreds of St. Louisans flock to the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market most Saturday mornings to stock up on locally grown produce and sustainably raised meat, eggs and dairy purchased directly from the farmers. They also indulge in impromptu picnics, snacking on everything from pastries and breakfast burritos to international street food and a local brew (a coffee and a beer, please and thank you). With more than 100 vendors and an abundance of local comestibles to consume now or later, go early, go often and go hungry. Here are some of our favorite vendors at your Favorite Farmers Market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

