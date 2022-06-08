ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Commissioners issue Pride proclamation, approve bonds for school projects, more

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Buncombe County Commissioners kicked off June with a proclamation recognizing Pride Month during its meeting on June 7. Accepting the proclamation was County Information Technology Technician Cata Bulai, stating, “I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge Buncombe County’s ongoing efforts to make sure its policies represent all citizens, including the...

mountainx.com

Comments / 2

Anita Rose
3d ago

Heterosexual pride month! We demand equal treatment and equal celebrations for our choices!!!!

Reply
4
Mountain Xpress

Council considers grant for Hilliard microhousing development

As housing prices in Asheville continue to rise, one solution might help keep costs down: Go small. A proposed South Slope development taking that approach is now seeking extra help from Asheville City Council. During their meeting of Tuesday, June 14, Council members will consider a land use incentive grant...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local leaders honored at National Community Schools Conference

Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:. Awards go to Asheville City Schools Foundation and United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. Last week, in a crowd of 3500 people, from 50 states and six countries, Asheville City Schools Foundation (ACSF) and Laura Elliot of United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County were recognized by the Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL) for their work on behalf of local students at the National Community Schools And Family Engagement Conference in Los Angeles.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe school staff urge commissioners to increase pay

A parade of Buncombe County Schools employees dominated proceedings at the June 7 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. During the board’s public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget, a dozen BCS workers made repeated pleas for commissioners to increase wages, especially among support staff who do not have teaching certifications.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Dr. Gene Freeman retiring effective June 15th

On behalf of the Board, we wanted to let you know that Dr. Gene Freeman will retire as superintendent effective June 15, 2022. This is 5 ½ months earlier than his original announcement and is the result of a negotiated separation agreement. Per his contract, Dr. Freeman had the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville announces second phase of Neighborhood Matching Grants; Applications up to $5,000

The second phase of Neighborhood Matching Grants will open for applications on June 20, bringing City investments into Asheville’s neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Matching Grant program was created in 2021 with three main goals:. Build neighborhood capacity and increase civic participation;. Empower neighborhoods to self-determine improvement projects; and. Create and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Tourism explosion in Ashe County

Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Special Collections’ HeardTell blog will accept your submissions starting in July

Since 2013, the Special Collections blog “HeardTell” has engaged lovers of Buncombe County history by sharing stories about and found in the archive. Over the years, HeardTell has become a tremendous resource and outreach tool, reaching more than half a million views. The blog was so well-received that Buncombe County Special Collections (BCSC) staff and the Friends of BCSC transformed many of the posts into their first publication, Hidden History of Asheville (Arcadia, 2019).
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Tribe votes no on Ela Dam removal

In a narrow vote June 2, the Cherokee Tribal Council voted against a resolution to pursue purchase and removal of the aged Ela Dam — despite a unanimous vote Feb. 3 to have the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians lead a coalition to work toward dam removal and a unanimous vote from the Timber Committee May 16 to recommend the purchase resolution to Council.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Ten things to know about Asheville’s proposed budget

Residents of Asheville have done a lot of listening about the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23. Since February, City Council has held three work sessions, a retreat and a presentation from City Manager Debra Campbell on the spending plan, none of which have allowed public comment. Come Tuesday,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
highlandsnews.com

Holbrooks officially wins sheriff race

Brent Holbrooks will follow in his father’s footsteps in serving Macon County as sheriff. Holbrooks was the top vote getter in the May 17 primary and the recount on June 2 showed he still had the votes to win the race. Holbrooks said he was humbled and blessed to...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: The ‘story’ Pack Square could tell

[Regarding “The Bigger Picture: Local Historians Reflect on the Vance Monument, One Year After Its Removal,” May 25, Xpress:] Lauding the obelisk removal without context won’t erase history. The “story” Councils have told locals, newcomers and tourists alike for nearly 30 years is “We’re paving paradise to install a downhill water slalom from Pritchard Park to the county jail.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Caldwell County EMS Stops Non-Emergency Transports From Caldwell UNC

CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Caldwell County EMS has stopped non-emergency transports from Caldwell UNC Health Care to other medical facilities. Officials say this change comes as calls for non-emergency transports increases and services at Caldwell UNC decrease. “The reduction of services at Caldwell UNC is putting patients at risk...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
rccatalyst.com

Commissioners Vote To Move 911 Operations From Sheriff’s Office Control To County.

At the scheduled Monday night Commissioners meeting the Commissioners voted to move control of the 911 Operations Center to the County Manager, effective July 1st. County Manager Steve Garrison brought this item before the commissioners as the last item on the agenda before going into closed session Monday night. You can watch the county commissioners full meeting here.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: The right to choose whether to be a mother

A forum called Reproductive Health Care as a Human Right held Sunday, May 22, attracted 25 people in person at the Swannanoa Valley Friends Meetinghouse and on Zoom [avl.mx/bni]. Monroe Gilmour from Western North Carolina Citizens Ending Institutional Bigotry shared the remarkable history of monthly dialogues among Asheville citizens from...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

"It adds up" Free school lunches for all ending soon, costs rising in some districts

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Free universal school lunches were a thing of the pandemic -- and they'll soon be a thing of the past for many districts. With federal waivers set to expire on June 30, 2022 and Congress deciding not to extend them, families will once again be footing the bill for their kids' school lunches. In some Western North Carolina school districts, they'll be paying more than ever before.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Asheville Watchdog: Buncombe Lawyers, Others Accused of Fraud

Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. A guardian for a former law enforcement officer has filed a complaint in court accusing three Buncombe attorneys and two others of fraud in a scheme to illegally sell his house and keep more than $40,000 in proceeds that belonged to him. The complaint,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Sierra Nevada becomes first BearWise business in state

FLETCHER, NC (June 8, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will recognize Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. as North Carolina’s first BearWise business tomorrow, June 9. Brewery representatives will receive official signage from Wildlife Commission officials signifying their commitment to securing trash, limiting potential attractants for black bears and serving as ambassadors to the surrounding community.
FLETCHER, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,350.00 in cash, for Lot 44A, Hampton Springs, PIN#7575-63-9888, containing 0.73 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 611, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 14e.
SYLVA, NC
Mountain Xpress

Recreation Park Pool opens on Saturday following repairs

Asheville Parks & Recreation today announced that resurfacing and other preventative repairs have been completed at Recreation Park Pool and it will open for the season on Saturday, June 11. Regular operating hours for the pool on 65 Gashes Creek Rd. are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, 1-6 p.m. on...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy