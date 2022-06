WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior, not far from Isle Royale, lies an abandoned silver mine. It sits camouflaged and hidden by fallen trees and plenty of underbrush, with wildlife all around. This region was once rich with silver ore - maybe it still is, who knows? Nearby is Silver Islet, considered to be the richest source of silver, now buried underwater but still very visible from the air.

METAL MINING ・ 3 DAYS AGO