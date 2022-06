James “Jim” Prasch passed away peacefully in his home in Plainfield at the age of 77 following a hard-fought battle with cancer and chronic pain. Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois, the eldest of 6 children. He knew at a young age city life was not for him, and moved to Wild Rose as a young man, where he met his wife of 48 years, Diane. They had two children and raising and spending time with his kids was one of the greatest joys of his life.

WILD ROSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO