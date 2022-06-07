ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

HEALTH ADVISORY - Dubois Park, Ocean Inlet Park, Boynton Beach and South Inlet Park-Tested poor

 5 days ago

HEALTH ADVISORY (click to view attachment) Palm Beach County, FL—Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County. has ISSUED A HEALTH ADVISORY for Dubois Park, Ocean Inlet Park, Boynton Beach and South Inlet Park after recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than 71 colonies per milliliter of...

Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach

"This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said. The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago. "[The owners] hosted this infamous lingerie brunch, and it was...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s almost like it’s out of Mad Max’: Delray Beach trying to combat surge in dirt bikes and loud engine revving

Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
News Break
Politics
townofpalmbeach.com

Whitefly Infestation, Ficus Hedge Removal, and Violations

Ficus trees and hedges throughout South Florida have been hard hit by the Ficus Whitefly, which causes the leaves to turn yellow and drop from the plant. The pest is new to the continental US and has been found mainly infesting ficus, weeping fig, banyan trees, stragler fig, fiddle-leaf fig, and banana-leaf fig; all species of ficus plants. The Town of Palm Beach continues to battle the whitefly pest by encouraging residents to remove Ficus Benjamina plants from their properties.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York

Our New Feature, Seriously Boca, Highlights Woman Complaining On Social About Heat, Thunderstorms. ”I HAD NO IDEA IT WAS SO HOT ALL YEAR ROUND!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who relocated from New York to Boca Raton is finding it very difficult […] The article SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
franchising.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Seven Units to Florida with Signed Deal in Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Seasoned Multi-Unit Operators Ink Agreement with Nashville Hot Chicken Concept to Open Locations in Area. June 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Cluck Beach LLC, that is owned by Rob Shawger, Matt Abdoo and Blair Bitove, to open seven locations throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties in Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
tippnews.com

Pompano Beach CRA Seeks Restaurant Developer/Operator for Prime Site: Restaurant to Anchor Old Town Arts and Entertainment District

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking sealed proposals from qualified respondents for the development and operations of a restaurant located in the “Old Town Arts and Entertainment District” in the City of Pompano Beach. The purpose of this Request For Proposal (RFP) process is to select a qualified respondent with proven experience, financial resources, and professional expertise to design, renovate and construct a new restaurant on this pivotal site. The City will receive sealed proposals until 2:00 p.m. (local), Monday, July 11, 2022.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: HOAs should take care with trees

Re: The Saturday, June 6 article on the removal of trees from the street in Valencia Bay: It's similar to a complaint I had in my community Cascade Lakes on Military Trail — the removal of beautiful, well-developed trees from the streets. The complaint is that the roots of these beautiful trees destroy the sidewalks is not true.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

