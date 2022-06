The DuPage County Coroner’s Office has identified Edward Samaan as the man fatally shot by a Naperville police officer last Friday. The 28-year-old Naperville man allegedly came at the officer with a hatchet in his hand while the officer was conducting a separate traffic stop, authorities said. The incident took place near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road around 11 a.m. Samaan pulled over in his car and charged the officer while holding a hatchet, authorities said, at which point the officer pulled out his gun and shot him. Samaan was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy has been conducted but toxicology reports are still underway. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO