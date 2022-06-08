Damaging winds, flooding possible with evening storms tonight

After a foggy start to your Wednesday, much of the day will be dry, but storms may impact any plans you have this evening. A new storm system is headed our way from the west and will bring a renewed chance of heavy rain and storms.

SEVERE POTENTIAL:

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe weather risk for much of Northeast Ohio. The best chance for severe storms is in central Ohio, and it is less likely for areas closer to Lake Erie.

You can still expect thunder and heavy rain/flooding in Cleveland, Chardon, Ashtabula, Sandusky, but the better chance for severe weather is south of Akron, Medina, Oberlin and Norwalk.

The area in green is known as a marginal risk for severe weather and it is a level 1/5. It includes Akron, Canton, Lodi, Wooster, Mansfield, Tiffin and New Philly and isolated severe storms are possible in that area. The area in yellow is the 2/5 risk level and is known as a slight risk for severe weather and means that scattered severe storms are possible in that area. Again, this shows there is a better chance to experience severe weather to the south of Cleveland.

MAIN THREATS:

Plan on heavy rain and flooding in some spots as storms move east at around the evening commute and into tonight. Damaging straight-line winds will also be possible. Most locations will receive 0.25 - 0.75 inches of rain, but locally higher amounts of 1 inch or more is also possible with this system. The tornado threat is low, but never zero. There is a better chance for tornadoes and hail south of Canton and Mansfield. However, the best opportunity is to the south of the News 5 viewing area.

Projected rainfall totals:

wews

Damaging Wind Potential:

wews

Tornado Potential:

wews

TIMING:

Storms will increase in coverage around the evening drive (5-7 p.m.) and become widespread for a few hours. The Guardians game against the Rangers, scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. may be impacted. The best chance for any severe weather looks to be from 5 -11 pm Wednesday evening. The severe threat drops overnight and into Thursday morning with only a few showers left over. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage for today's storms. Be sure to tune in to News 5 this evening with Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson for the latest radar & storm updates.

wews

wews

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter