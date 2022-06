NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, the Niagara SPCA rescued 57 rabbits from a residence on Independence Avenue. “We were called over there by the Niagara Falls Police,” Eric Salisbury, the cruelty investigator for the Niagara SPCA said. “We’ve been there in the past, and honestly, the conditions haven’t changed from when we were there in the past. There was deplorable conditions and rabbits running all over in every room of the house.”

