Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers that the game has ever seen, and there's no doubt that he will go down as one of the defining players of the generation. However, many have criticized him for joining the Golden State Warriors back in 2016 and tagging on to a team that has already won a championship. He then proceeded to leave the team in 2019 free agency.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO