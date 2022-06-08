ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Layers of Fear Game Teased Amid Silent Hill Rumors

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Layers of Fear game was teased once more this week with developer Bloober Team sharing some cryptic artwork foreshadowing what's to come. The fact that the artwork was a painting itself is more relevant to the Layers of Fear connection given the prominence of paintings in the games, but...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft has made a popular game 100 percent free. Of course, there are some catches. For one, the offer is through Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to Amazon Prime subscribers. Due to this, free copies are limited to PC codes. If you're on console, you're out of luck. As for the game, it's Far Cry 4, one of Ubisoft's best games from the past decade and one of 2014's best games as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sci-fi horror game Routine gets a new trailer, nearly a decade after it was announced

Sci-fi Horror game Routine finally has a new trailer, over a decade after it was announced. The game resurfaced during Summer Game Fest on Thursday. Routine is a first-person game set in an abandoned Lunar base, designed around an ’80s vision of the future. Players will use their Cosmonaut Assistance Tool to hack various computer systems around the decrepit station, while they evade their enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silent Hill#Horror Games#Video Game#The Layers Of Fear#The Medium Bloober Team#Konami
ComicBook

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Gets Release Date

The remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is coming out at the end of August with THQ Nordic officially announcing the game's release date this week alongside a new trailer and more looks at the game. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be out on August 30th, the publisher said, following a reveal from September 2021 and after the first game was remade before that. The game will benefit from a number of enhancements and is made in Unreal Engine 4 and is developed by Black Forest Games, the same group that remade Destroy All Humans!
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Japanese Musician Gen Hoshino Will Have a Virtual Concert in 'Fortnite' — How to Watch

Fortnite have a crossover with just about everything. It has previously hosted an exclusive preview for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the summer of 2019. It has collaborated with the Naruto anime for exclusive skins and weapons. Marvel heroes have canonically crossed over into the world of the game not once, but twice. Despite all that, it may come as a surprise to you that Fortnite has hosted its own concerts as part of its ongoing "Soundwave Series."
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Rebecca Wisocky Breaks Down the 'Symbolism' Behind Season 1's 'Most Fun' Episode (Exclusive)

Ghosts on CBS is ranking high among TV's funniest comedies right now and while there are 18 episodes fans can enjoy over this summer thanks to Paramount+, one episode, in particular, has everyone talking! In the smash hit freshman sitcom's 13th episode "The Vault," audiences saw another side of Woodstone Mansion matriarch and Gilded Age ghost, Hetty Woodstone — played immaculately by Rebecca Wisocky. With the episode splitting the comedy wide open thanks to a secret vault and mustache-twirling robber baron Elias (Matt Walsh), the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom is proving it's episodes like this that truly stand out as a benchmark for smart, clever writing among TV today.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Illuminati Merch Featuring Reed Richards, Professor X

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Reveals New Guile Gameplay

After its reveal from PlayStation's last State of Play event and ahead of its presumed appearance during the Capcom Showcase, Street Fighter 6 made a scheduled stop during the opening Summer Game Fest show. This reveal was teased prior to the game's appearance there with the teaser priming Street Fighter fans for new gameplay as well as at least one character reveal. That reveal showed players some gameplay featuring Guile which isn't a new character but is still one that people will be happy to see back.
VIDEO GAMES
Financial World

Cyberpunk anime and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailers

Cyberpunk anime on Netflix got its first trailer Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your...
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Addresses "No Russian" Questions

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released back in 2009 it stirred up substantial controversy with a mission called "No Russian" where players can participate in a mass shooting at a Russian airport. The mission was left in and remastered for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. In 2022, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is back and being rebooted following 2019's Call of Duty, which rebooted the whole Modern Warfare sub-series. Being a reboot, it's not the same game. It's completely different, which means No Russian isn't returning. However, players have wondered if something similar will be in the game in its place. To this end, an Infinity Ward developer has confirmed that there is no mission like No Russian in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Game from PS2 Era Gets Remastered

The Dungeons & Dragons game Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance got re-released for modern platforms last year to give many people the opportunity to play it for the first time, and based on its reception, it should be no surprise to hear that the same is happening for Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2. This follow-up to the first Dark Alliance released in 2004, but unlike its predecessor, it was only available on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox platforms. That's changing soon, however, with the newly remastered version of the game set to be available on all Xbox and PlayStation consoles and, for the first time, Steam and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'The Last Of Us' Fans On The Fence Over Remake Graphics

Who tuned into Summer Game Fest yesterday? Geoff Keighley’s Keigh-3 kicked off what is set to be a huge week of gaming reveals and boy, it was exciting. The biggest reveal of the day was undeniably the much-rumoured new-gen remake of The Last of Us … even if Sony did accidentally leak the trailer a few hours early. Officially titled The Last of Us Part 1, the game has been completely remade from the ground up for both PlayStation 5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Surprise Releases New Game

Netflix has today surprisingly released a new video game on its platform. Over the past year or so, Netflix has started to really invest in adding new video games to its service that subscribers can play. And while the library of titles that Netflix offers is still in the midst of growing, as of today, a new game has now become available to play.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Steam Game Made Free to Keep for a Very Limited Time

A Steam game has been made free to keep, but PC users of the digital storefront only have a limited time to capitalize on the offer. The offer more specifically comes the way of independent developer SC Jogos, who has its game, Ninja Stealth, completely free to download until Jun 13 @ 7:00 am. Usually, the game costs $4.99. Why it's been made free, we don't know, but it continues the pattern of smaller independent games being made free on the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games to Become More Widely Available via Cloud Later in 2022

Microsoft has announced that it will soon be making a vast number of Xbox games more easily playable via the Cloud later this year. At this point in time, Microsoft's Cloud gaming service allows users to play games that are featured on Xbox Game Pass. And while this has been more than adequate since the service is still only available in a beta form, Microsoft is now planning to let people play titles that might not appear on Game Pass in the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ announced for 2023 release

The newest instalment of the Alien franchise was announced at the 2022 Summer Games Festival. Aliens: Dark Descent is set to release sometime in 2023. Developed by Tindalos Interactive, creators of the Battlefleet series, Aliens: Dark Descent will be a squad-based single-player action game. The trailer depicts a squad of...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy