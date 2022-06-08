ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Village Elementary Fifth Graders Donate 860 Books to Father Joe’s

By Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Village Elementary fifth grade students in Mrs. Tickner’s class, Ellie King and Eden Breitenbach-Enevoldson, collected 860 books for Father Joe’s Village as part of their Literacy Mission Service Project.

Ellie King and Eden Breitenbach-Enevoldson, students in Annette Tickner’s fifth grade class at Village Elementary School, had no idea their Literacy Mission Project would be quite as successful as it turned out. As part of a learning-service project, the class was given an assignment to develop a creative but realistic project that would make a positive impact in the community and change the future.

Tickner said the projects the students came up with “ranged from cleaning oceans, land, air, and space, to informing peers about depression and available resources to envisioning entertainment rooms for kids facing long hospital stays.”

Ellie and Eden are classmates who paired up for the assignment. They are also friends, and both are avid readers who love to spend their free time with books. They decided they wanted to collect books for less fortunate children and began their project with a vision “to make sure that every child, no matter their circumstances, had the opportunity to learn and read and enjoy books.”

The girls sent an email to every teacher at school explaining what they were doing and asking them to share the information with their classes. They also created posters, flyers, and drop-off boxes encouraging their fellow students to donate books.

“We really couldn’t believe how many books we got… 860! We could barely get them home to my garage,” declared Ellie. “It was actually the third graders that gave by far the most books,” shared Eden.

The girls also needed to determine where to donate the collected books. After conducting extensive research they identified the best charity for their donations as Father Joe’s Village. They were impressed with all the services the organization provides and the long history of success. “They were established in 1950 and have been doing great things,” said Ellie.

“Eden and Ellie brought their idea to fruition completely on their own – even making the phone calls to determine how and when to donate their books,” said Tickner.

“I’m actually really glad I was involved in this beautiful project, it feels good,” shared Eden. “This turned out much better than we ever expected. My Dad helped us sort the books and deliver them to Father Joe’s. It was a big project,” Ellie reflected.

Both girls collaborated on the summary statement they presented on their project board, “We liked how we got to work with our school community to make an impact on our larger San Diego community. We hope that by donating these books more children will be able to learn to read and love books as much as we do. We felt so much joy knowing that kids like us could make a positive difference in our community.”

“I am inspired and awestruck by the ingenuity, passion, and persistence of each one of our learners,” said Tickner of the projects turned in by her fifth graders. The projects were on display for families to see during the recent Open House at Village Elementary.

The Coronado Times

Thank You Coronado Schools

Now that our Coronado school year is coming to an end, I want to take a moment to thank the teachers and staff for the hard work they did this year. Under the trying circumstances engendered by the pandemic, they dedicated themselves to the education of our children, engaging with them in positive ways and adapting to difficult new conditions.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Resurrection Lutheran Church of Coronado Welcomes New Pastor

The Reverend Timothy Eichler has been appointed to serve at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1111 5th Street. Pastor Tim retired from the US Navy as a chaplain in 2017 after over 30-years of service. While on active duty, he served in two aircraft carriers, two tours with Marines, Navy SEALS (Coronado), Pentagon (Chief of Chaplains Office), the senior chaplain for Naval Aviation, and at the time of his retirement he was serving as the Regional Chaplain, Navy Region Southwest (San Diego).
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CHS Students Receive State Seal of Biliteracy

Source: Coronado Unified School District The English and World Languages Departments at Coronado High School will present 42 students with the California State Seal of Biliteracy (SSB) this year. The […] The story CHS Students Receive State Seal of Biliteracy appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Library Fines Eliminated, Cultural Art Report and New Development Projects Discussed at Council Meeting

The June 7 City Council meeting began with Mayor Bailey presenting a proclamation to Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich honoring her bravery and heroism in a life-threatening situation on July 17, […] The story Library Fines Eliminated, Cultural Art Report and New Development Projects Discussed at Council Meeting appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Queens of Crown City: Corporal Sherri Mannello – Inspire! Mentor! Support!

I had the honor to interview Corporal Sherri Mannello, who has been in law enforcement for over 24 years. In 2009 she did a lateral transfer to the Coronado Police Department from Orange County after meeting her husband, a Navy SEAL (now retired). And what a lucky transfer for the City of Coronado. Not only did we gain a dedicated officer and mentor who inspires and uplifts her comrades, but also someone passionate about empowering students, women, and all individuals in the intricate facets of our community. In addition to a very lucky transfer for our community, her experience in the Orange County Sherriff’s Department, as Deputy Sheriff, made her a “unique and important asset” to Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

“Best of Coronado Island” Starts June 15th – Nominate Your Favorite Coronado Businesses

It takes several different pieces coming together to help create something great – and it’s no different when it comes to life in Coronado. We want to give you the […] The story “Best of Coronado Island” Starts June 15th – Nominate Your Favorite Coronado Businesses appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Times.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CHS Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorians & Salutatorian: Emma Borgie, Nico DiMatteo, Ian Crozier

Coronado High School’s graduating class of 2022 suffered trials and tribulations throughout their four years of high school. These students experienced a relatively ordinary freshman year, but sophomore year was […] The story CHS Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorians & Salutatorian: Emma Borgie, Nico DiMatteo, Ian Crozier appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
CORONADO, CA
