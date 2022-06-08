ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eastern Airways: Cardiff-Anglesey air link scrapped

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublicly funded flights between Cardiff and Anglesey will not resume after a two-year suspension in the pandemic. The Welsh government said the service could no longer be justified economically and environmentally. The up to £2.9m a year spent on funding the flights will be diverted to improving north Wales...

The Independent

Cancelled flights today - live: Passengers ‘in tears’ as thousands face travel chaos

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue - with travel agents inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.The sector is struggling to cope with staff shortages which has seen EasyJet ax at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick airport the worst affected. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.British Airways also cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.Diego Garcia Rodriguez, 32, a Spanish national who lives in Brighton, said passengers at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left in tears due to last-minute cancellations.Meanwhile, members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK’s busiest airport during the summer holiday period. Read More easyJet grounds another 10 Monday evening flightsExpert Simon Calder answers your questions about travel to Australia and beyond as restrictions ease
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Croatia announced on 1 May that it was dropping all remaining Covid travel restrictions, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a...
The Independent

Disabled woman left on plane for 90 minutes after Gatwick staff failed to show

A woman who is paralysed from the neck down was left stranded on a plane for more than 90 minutes after airport staff failed to arrive.Victoria Brignell, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was returning home on Saturday following a holiday in Malta when her plane arrived at Gatwick Airport, West Sussex.Airport staff have a responsibility to help people with disabilities on and off planes – and Gatwick Airport has offered its sincere apologies and described the delay as “unacceptable”.While Ms Brignell’s chair was ready for her outside the plane, Gatwick contractors Wilson James did not turn up to assist her.I...
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
Vice

Asians Are Losing Their Minds Over the Swedish Tradition of Not Feeding Their Guests

If you have been keeping up with Twitter, you know people are really, really mad at Sweden. A screenshot of a Reddit post that recently went viral had someone describing their experience of visiting their friend’s home in Sweden, where they were asked to wait in a room while their friend’s family finished their dinner. This screenshot eventually made its way to Twitter, where non-Swedish people – particularly Asians – lost their minds.
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
BBC

I've wanted to run away from being husband's carer

In their early courtship, Stevie and Grant Nagel's home was filled with music. The couple met in 1998 - both members of folk and rock bands in Glasgow - and would spend hours jamming with friends to well-worn favourites by The Waterboys and The Pogues. "I always remember one Christmas,...
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
BBC

'Top Gun' jets touch down in Scotland

Five American fighter jets have touched down in Scotland. 10 F/A-18 Hornets were due to land at Prestwick Airport on their way to take part in Nato operations in Eastern Europe on Wednesday. However, five were diverted to Reykjavik in Iceland, so five landed at the Ayrshire base with their...

