Baz Luhrmann explains why Harry Styles wasn't cast in Elvis

By Fay Watson
 3 days ago
Baz Luhrmann has shared why he didn't cast Harry Styles in his Elvis biopic. The director considered the former One Direction star to play Presley before the iconic part went to Austin Butler.

Luhrmann explained how they had a meeting during the casting process where Styles was keen to "put the suit on". Although the Moulin Rouge director told Australian podcast Fitzy & Wippa (opens in new tab) that the singer’s "icon" status was ultimately what lost him the part.

"Harry is a really talented actor," Luhrmann said. "I would work on something with him [but] the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon. Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He's such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles."

Other stars rumored to have been considered for the role included Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller. However, it was former Disney Channel star Butler who nabbed the part – and he’s been getting stellar reviews as the king of rock-and-roll. The Total Film review called him a "revelation" with his "Best Actor chatter starting here".

Styles has a few movie roles upcoming. He'll be seen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling in September alongside Florence Pugh. He’s also got a role in the upcoming adaptation of My Policeman opposite The Crown actor Emma Corrin.

Elvis is due to be released on June 24 in the UK and the US. Check out our guide to all of the upcoming 2022 movie release dates confirmed so far.

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

