Per the City of Paris Ordinance 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3, it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell and use Fireworks within the City of Paris. In 2020, about 15,600 people were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries, and there were at least 18 fireworks-related deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Of those injured, about 1,100 were under five years of age, 1,400 were five to 14, and 1,300 were aged 15 to 19. Injuries included burns and wounds to the hands and fingers (30%); head, face, and ears (22%); eyes (15%); legs (13%); and arms (12%).

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO