June 8: National Best Friend Day

(WSPA) – You should grab your best friend and go celebrate. Why? Because it’s National Best Friend Day.

On June 8, 1935, the United State Congress declared June 8 as the date to honor friendship and close friends.

According to Calendarr , surveys showed that a majority of people consider their significant other as their best friend. Moms and dogs come as runner-ups on the best friends’ leader board.

Research showed that you met your current best friend in elementary or high school, but some argue that you met your best friend in college.

The best and only way to celebrate National Best Friend Day is by spending time with your best friends whether it’s outside walking at a park or playing disc golf, inside enjoying board games or a movie, or simply reminiscing on all the good times.

