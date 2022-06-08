ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

June 8: National Best Friend Day

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzkrD_0g4JhfTb00

(WSPA) – You should grab your best friend and go celebrate. Why? Because it’s National Best Friend Day.

On June 8, 1935, the United State Congress declared June 8 as the date to honor friendship and close friends.

According to Calendarr , surveys showed that a majority of people consider their significant other as their best friend. Moms and dogs come as runner-ups on the best friends’ leader board.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Research showed that you met your current best friend in elementary or high school, but some argue that you met your best friend in college.

The best and only way to celebrate National Best Friend Day is by spending time with your best friends whether it’s outside walking at a park or playing disc golf, inside enjoying board games or a movie, or simply reminiscing on all the good times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#United State Congress#National Best Friend Day#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
FOX8 News

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot total more than $400M

(WGHP) — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total more than $400 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $207 million annuity that is worth $119.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot is at a $210 million annuity that is worth $121.3 million in cash for Wednesday’s […]
LOTTERY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy