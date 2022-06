SAN FRANCISCO -- Oracle Park is usually a great place to be a pitcher. Up until Thursday, that was not the case for Austin Gomber. In five previous starts against the Giants, all in the City by the Bay, Gomber had allowed 21 runs in 17 1/3 innings. That's good for a 10.90 ERA, the highest mark against the 23 teams Gomber has faced in his career. But he was able to reverse the narrative on Thursday afternoon, holding the Giants to a pair of runs to secure a 4-2 victory and a series win for the Rockies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO