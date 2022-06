“Summer with the Past, Discovering 18th and 19th Century Art, Crafts and History” is again offered by the Lincoln County Historical Association (LCHA) for children ages 7 through 11. The program includes a week in July at the Chapman-Hall House, which has been filled, but registrations are still being accepted for the week of Aug. 8-12 at the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO