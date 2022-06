As of June 6, 2022, Tanner H. Graap, now age 28, of Merrill, the man arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 18, 2022, shooting death of Kayla M. Frank, is now charged with first degree intentional homicide for her death. New charges filed by the Lincoln County District Attorney on that date state that Graap “did cause the death of Kayla M. Frank, with intent to kill.”

