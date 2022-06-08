Photos: Colorado Avalanche 2001 Stanley Cup parade

Here’s a look back at photos from the game on June 9, 2001 and the parade in Denver on June 11, 2001.
ESPN said the celebration had a crowd of around 250,000 people.
“I was expecting it to be crowded and nice, but when you’re actually in it and the Cup’s right next to you, everything kind of comes together, everything you’ve worked for and dreamed about,” said Ray Bourque, who drew chants of “Play! Play!” during the rally,” ESPN said .
During the 2001 parade, Joe Sakic spoke to the crowd, ESPN said .
“We had one saying all playoffs, and that was `Mission 16W,”‘ Sakic told the crowd, referring to the 16 victories it took to win the Cup. “Well, mission complete.”
Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Final wraps up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The series is currently tied 2-2. If that series goes to seven games, Game 7 would be played on June 14.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Denver Nuggets have the pleasure of watching the two-time reigning NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, walk out onto the court every night wearing their jersey. But, even with the MVP carrying the team, they have been unable to find much success in the postseason. This season, a lot of that...
Cale Makar has taken the hockey world by storm ever since entering the NHL during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His smooth skating, two-way game is something to marvel at and he took a big step this season in solidifying himself as one of, if not the best defenceman in the National Hockey League right now.
The Colorado Avalanche face a tough call for the Stanley Cup Final with goaltender Darcy Kuemper back at full health. Kuemper, 32, told reporters Thursday that he's now "100 percent" after missing the last three games of the Western Conference Final. The Avalanche turned to Pavel Francouz during the second period of Game 1 when Kuemper left with an upper-body injury. Francouz shut out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 and allowed seven goals in the next two games as the Avalanche swept the Oilers.
Grand Junction, CO – (KREX) The Grand Junction Rockies had to hold off the Boise Hawks to get a 9-8 victory. Nico Popa, Josh Elvir, and Charles Middleton all had 3 hits. Shortstop Shawn Ross had 2 hits and 4 RBIs. He hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning to give the Rockies […]
The Denver Nuggets are well into the offseason after falling flat in the playoffs. In fact, the team only mustered up one postseason win in the first round against the Golden State Warriors, a team vying for the 2022 NBA Finals championship. Despite the team’s lack of longevity in the...
More than 100 customers are suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say were falsely arrested and even jailed after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen.
CNN anchor Chris Wallace said during the network's coverage of the first hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that he is "skeptical" of what the committee might produce during the prime-time proceeding.
Comments / 0