Photos: Colorado Avalanche 2001 Stanley Cup parade

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche will be back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years.

The Avalanche last won the Stanley Cup in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

Here’s a look back at photos from the game on June 9, 2001 and the parade in Denver on June 11, 2001.

ESPN said the celebration had a crowd of around 250,000 people.

9 Jun 2001: Alex Tanguay #40 and Milan Hejduk #23 of the Colorado Avalanche raise the cup after they beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche take the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

9 Jun 2001: The Colorado Avalanche pose with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche take the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

9 Jun 2001: Head Coach Bob Hartley of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after they defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche take the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

9 Jun 2001: Ray Borque #77of the Colorado Avalanche holds up the Stanley Cup after defeating the New Jersey Devils in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche won 3-1 to take the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman/Allsport

9 Jun 2001: Martin Skoula #41 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with his teammates defeating the New Jersey Devils during the Stanley Cup finals at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 3-1 to win the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

9 Jun 2001: Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate defeating the New Jersey Devils to win the Stanley Cup finals at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 3-1 to win the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

9 Jun 2001: Shjon Podein of the Colorado Avalanche is doused with beer in the locker room after defeating the New Jersey Devils to win the Stanley Cup finals at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 3-1 to win the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Several hundred thousand fans cheer on the Colorado Avalanche at Civic Park in downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate the Avalanche winning the 2001 Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Ray Bourque #77 and Joe Sakic #19 hoist the Stanley Cup atop a fire engine in a parade through downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate winning the 2001 Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Goalie Patrick Roy #33 of the Colorado Avalanche displays number one from atop a fire engine during a parade through downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Fans cheer on Joe Sakic #19, as he hoists the trophy, and Ray Bourque #77 of the Colorado Avalanche as they celebrate during a parade through downtown Denver, Colorado after winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Ray Bourque #77 and Jope Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup from atop a fire engine during a parade through downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Ray Bourque #77 and Joe Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup from atop a fire engine during a parade through downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Members of the Colorado Avalanche cheers as Joe Sakic holds up the Stanley Cup at Civic Park in downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

390458 03: Colorado Avalanche winger Ville Nieminen of Finland kisses the Stanley Cup during a victory rally at the City and County Building June 11, 2001 in downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images)

390458 04: Colorado Avalanche winger Ville Nieminen of Finland waves to fans during a victory parade June 11, 2001 in downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images)

390578 02: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ray Bourque raises the Stanley Cup to the crowd June 13, 2001 at City Hall Plaza in Boston MA. Bourque, who played for 20 years with the Boston Bruins, returned to Boston with the Stanley Cup which he finally won last week playing with the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Greg de Vries #7 videotapes captain Joe Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche as he walks onto the stage to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship from atop a fire engine during a parade on June 11, 2001 in the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Ray Bourque #77 of the Colorado Avalanche hoists the Stanley Cup over his head to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship from atop a fire engine during a parade on June 11, 2001 in the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Goaltender Patrick Roy #33 of the Colorado Avalanche points number one to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship from atop a fire engine during a parade on June 11, 2001 in the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Ray Bourque #77 and Joe Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship from atop a fire engine during a parade on June 11, 2001 in the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Ray Bourque #77 of the Colorado Avalanche hoists the Stanley Cup over his head to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship from atop a fire engine during a parade on June 11, 2001 in the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Goaltender Patrick Roy #33 of the Colorado Avalanche acknowledges the crowd to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship on June 11, 2001 at Civic Park in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Greg de Vries #7 and Chris Drury #37 watch captain Joe Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche as he walks onto the stage to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship on June 11, 2001 at Civic Park in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Greg de Vries #7 and Chris Drury #37 watch captain Joe Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche as he walks onto the stage to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship on June 11, 2001 at Civic Park in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

“I was expecting it to be crowded and nice, but when you’re actually in it and the Cup’s right next to you, everything kind of comes together, everything you’ve worked for and dreamed about,” said Ray Bourque, who drew chants of “Play! Play!” during the rally,” ESPN said .

During the 2001 parade, Joe Sakic spoke to the crowd, ESPN said .

“We had one saying all playoffs, and that was `Mission 16W,”‘ Sakic told the crowd, referring to the 16 victories it took to win the Cup. “Well, mission complete.”

Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Final wraps up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The series is currently tied 2-2. If that series goes to seven games, Game 7 would be played on June 14.

