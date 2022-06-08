ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Column: Go all-out for Father's Day brunch in CT

By Frank Whitman
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Father’s Day is just around the corner. As a father and grandfather, I encourage you to go all out. You know the things that tickle his fancy. A festive brunch can be the centerpiece of the day....

www.greenwichtime.com

Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Southbury Diner Named Best in Connecticut 2022 By Food & Wine

Congratulations are in order for the hard working folks slinging the eggs and coffee on Main Street South in Southbury, the diner they work so hard in has just been recognized by Food and Wine Magazine as the Best Diner in Connecticut for 2022. Laurel Diner, located at 544 Main...
GreenwichTime

‘Earthworms on steroids’: Invasive jumping worms spreading in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A jacked-up species of earthworm is spreading in Connecticut, with the potential to ravage the landscape and forest ecosystems. Jumping worms — also known as “crazy worms,” crazy snake worms” and “sharks of the earth” — deaden soil with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Fridays

(WTNH) – As we kick off the weekend, News 8 can help you stretch your dollar this Freebie Friday with deals you can enjoy with the whole family. Celebrate Connecticut’s Open House Day this Saturday, June 11. More than 200 tourism attractions across the state are participating, including museums, arts and cultural venues, historic sites, farms, and restaurants.
NEW HAVEN, CT
thetoptours.com

Apple Picking at the 8 Best Apple Orchards in Connecticut (2022)

The region of New England is one of the best places to celebrate the autumn season. For all those people who want to revel in apple orchards and fresh fruit, Connecticut is the best place to enjoy yourself. From apple cider, apple pie to apple fritters, there is no end to the things you can make after picking apples in the state. And if you are looking for the picture-perfect apple picking spot, there is no end to those as well in the state of Connecticut.
momcollective.com

When Should my Child Start Kindergarten? In CT It’s Hard to Know

The decision of whether to start your child in kindergarten when they are 4 or 5 is a difficult one for many parents in Connecticut, mainly because the January 1 cutoff date (for turning 5) is months behind that of almost all other states in the U.S. (other than New York).
EDUCATION
milfordmirror.com

Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
TORRINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
rimonthly.com

Let’s Go Clamming!

Here comes the seafood cravings! With the hot blazing sun drawing us closer to the water, clamming is the perfect activity for families to get outside while bringing home their findings. Here’s a few spots around the state to get your hands (and toes) down under the sand. Where...
i95 ROCK

The Connecticut-Born Wall of Fame

It's cool when you find out that someone famous has the same hometown as you do, or where you just moved to. You may have been sharing the same general "living space" as someone famous and never even knew it. Your hometown hospital maybe, not only was your first encounter...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FUN 107

Cape Cod’s Famous Christmas Tree Shops Getting New Name

Next time you head to your favorite Christmas Tree Shops, it may not be what you expect. It seems the company is rebranding and changing its name is step one. Just over 50 years ago, Christmas Tree Shops was a little start-up out of Yarmouth that primarily sold penny candy. Since the 1980s, however, the chain has been growing and we've gotten to the point where it has outgrown its own name.
New Haven Independent

Stop & Shop To Hold One-Day Career Fair At All Connecticut Stores

Stop & Shop’s Connecticut stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s Connecticut stores for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

22 years in the making: World’s largest indoor collaborative mural set to open in CT

Artist Ellen Griesedieck is just days away from the public debut of her big idea—a massive mural more than two decades in the making. The enormous artwork, which stands five stories tall and 120 feet, is a collage of paintings showing Americans at work. It's a salute to the different industries and professions that have shaped our country through the years—firefighters, police, truck drivers, sailors, surgeons, teachers, construction workers, metalworkers, farmers, aerospace workers, and more.
GreenwichTime

John Breunig (opinion): While under fire in Maine, is Dan Malloy having a CT renaissance?

Today, we’re going to talk about American history, the Jan. 6 coup attempt, former Gov. Dannel Malloy and unfunded pension liabilities. Whoa, don’t leave so soon. I’m aware anything is a hard sell when it includes the phrase “unfunded pension liabilities.” I could have led with “Sex, drugs, Netflix and unfunded pension liabilities” and still lost you.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

11 ice cream places worth an afternoon drive in Connecticut

Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

