Hundreds will rally and march with one message for Congress: Gun safety legislation now!. Syracuse, NY – In the wake of the massacres in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX, Central New Yorkers are coming together to demand real gun safety legislation from their representatives in Washington DC. Many hundreds will gather for a march from the Everson Museum in downtown Syracuse and to the Federal Building where attendees will rally. This event will be one of more than 500 across the country as part of a national day of action called by March For Our Lives.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO