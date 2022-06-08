Geneva Woman Accused of Hitting Person With Beer Bottle

A man is dead after a shooting in the City of Rochester's East End bar district. Rochester Police say they were patrolling the area near the East and Alexander intersection when they heard gun shots coming from East Avenue and Lawrence Street, about a block away. When they responded, they found a man in his 20's with a gun shot wound to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

