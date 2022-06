Deliciously crispy broasted chicken, mouthwatering prime rib, and ice-cold beers are just some of the reasons people flock to Bierhaven. “We wanted to make food we like to eat, which is how we came up with half the menu,” says Ken Calus. He and his best friend Mark Guzzardo are the owners of the chic yet homey restaurant in Woodhaven.

