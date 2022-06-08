ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Lake, MN

Mrs. Hertwig says goodbye after 34 years

By admin
maplelakemessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Hertwig has taught in the same classroom at Maple Lake Elementary School (MLE) for 30-plus years. Hers is one of the first rooms on the right as you enter the fourth-sixth grade hallway, which is convenient for the many older students who had her as a teacher. If she’s in...

maplelakemessenger.com

thenewsleaders.com

Polka maestro Neuman to perform at ‘Swing into Summer”

A free concert series dubbed “Swing into Summer!” will take place every Tuesday (except July 5) through July 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. on the grounds of the Sartell Community Center. The series began June 7 with a performance by the Riverside Jazz Band. The next concert, June 14,...
SARTELL, MN
#Retirement#Mle
thenewsleaders.com

WR Home Co. opens in St. Joseph

A home-décor store named WR Home Company recently opened in St. Joseph in the repurposed building that used to house the city’s fire and police departments at 25 First Avenue NW. WR Home offers home furnishings, and its co-owners will provide for customers design consultations and total-room redesigning...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
City
Maple Lake, MN
dailypaws.com

From Trash to Treasure: Puppy Rescued From Minnesota Dumpster Receives Outpouring of Love From Community

After being cast aside callously, one little puppy inspired an outpouring of community support thanks to a curious mechanic who was willing to look inside a dumpster. The story starts last Thursday when R.J. Cornforth was taking a break outside the Midas Auto Repair where he works in Shakopee, Minn. Noises coming from a nearby dumpster surprised him, so he lifted the lid to investigate. He looked inside and saw a backpack, zipped up tight but moving slightly. He unzipped the pouch and the face of a small, tan puppy looked back at him.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
Power 96

11 Famous People From Minnesota

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home. Bob Dylan also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow. Ann Margaret, although many young people might not have any idea who she...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Video Shows Minnesota Teacher Throwing Hockey Stick At 8-Year-Old Student

PRINCETON, Minn. (WCCO) — An 8-year-old boy says he’s scared to return to school this fall after his gym teacher threw a hockey stick at him, knocking his front tooth loose. The moment was captured on surveillance camera back in March, but Easton Johnson’s mom is finally breaking her silence over it, feeling like the district didn’t do enough. “They would just say that it was a bad reaction the teacher had, and I just have a hard time swallowing that that’s how they feel,” said Jodi Johnson, Easton’s mom. Easton was in gym class on March 28, one day after his 8th...
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
camdennews.org

How to recycle large items

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter. Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!. As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

